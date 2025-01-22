The Michelle Obama And Donald Trump Feud Explained

There's no denying that President Donald Trump is a polarizing figure not just in America, but across the globe. The difference between red and blue has arguably never been so intense, and while there has been plenty of chatter in the past about which active politicians back him and which ones can't stand him, the attention was thrust upon another public figure in 2025: former first lady Michelle Obama. Michelle opted to skip Trump's second inauguration day, even though her husband, Barack Obama, was in attendance. Michelle's notable absence caused a stir, not least because she has gone back and forth with Trump for years. Michelle's issues with Trump go back to when he first entered the political sphere before winning the 2016 election.

There's no doubt that there isn't any love lost between the billionaire businessman and the outspoken activist, but how did their mutual dislike for each other grow to such a point that Michelle would refuse to go to his inauguration, even though former presidents and first ladies are expected to attend, no matter their party allegiance? This complex and tangled web can be confusing, so stick with us as we explain the ins and outs of one of this ongoing political feud.