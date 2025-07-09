Macron's Flirty Gesture Towards Kate Middleton Won't Help Rocky Marriage Rumors

Cordiality was the theme of the state banquet at Windsor Castle July 8, 2025. Kickstarting his visit to the U.K., French President Emmanuel Macron shook hands and smiled with the royal family, before toasting champagne with them during the evening dinner. However, it appeared as though Macron got a little too friendly with his hosts; at one point, he turned to Catherine, Princess of Wales, to clink her glass with his, all the while tossing her a wink. Kate Middleton already has to be careful with showing signs that her marriage to William, Prince of Wales, is on the rocks, but one would think Macron would know better than to flirt with a royal, as rumors of his impending divorce are on the rise.

Some users on X deemed the president "Creepy" after that gesture, with one person even calling him a "sleezeball [sic]." Others were quick to suggest that his actions were another huge red flag in his relationship with his wife, Brigitte. "He's just avoiding Brigitte," a user wrote. It's hard to tell how the princess reacted to Macron's cheeky salute, but if history tells us anything, she likely took it with grace and a smile. While it's no custom greeting in royal tradition, a wink isn't necessarily seen as offensive either — lest we forget Queen Camilla surrendered any royal formalities when she shot a wink at her security during Donald Trump's 2019 U.K. visit.