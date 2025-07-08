Prince William & Kate Middleton Accidentally Make The Macrons' Latest Gaffe Look So Much Worse

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron had a much more tumultuous moment getting off a plane in Vietnam in May 2025. She was seen pushing his face away with both hands while they were in the plane, perhaps without realizing it would all be caught on camera. She then ignored his offered up hand as they walked down the steps. Is there a pattern forming? Emmanuel explained that moment by saying, "We are squabbling and, rather, joking with my wife," via AP News.

All eyes were also on Catherine, Princess of Wales at the big event. After she canceled a scheduled appearance at the Royal Ascot in June 2025, Kate later revealed the challenges that come with recovering from cancer. She seemed in good health as she met the French president, but clearly you never know what's going on behind the scenes for anyone, princess or not. For the occasion, Kate was wearing jewelry that had previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth with her Christian Dior outfit. Dior is a famous French fashion house, and Kate has never publicly worn Dior before. So she was paying homage to the French guests as well as the U.K., and our guess is that she and William, Prince of Wales didn't mean to show up Brigitte and Emmanuel with their moment of hand holding.