Don Jr. & Bettina's Social Media Romance Lays It On Way Too Thick (Kim Knows You're Together!)
In relationships, there's a fine line between sharing your new-love joy and outright gloating about it. Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson are dangerously close to crossing that line. The couple had been staying low-key for some time, refusing to address all the tabloid photos of them getting cozy. Finally, in December, Don Jr. confirmed his split from fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, as if we didn't know it was a done deal. This cleared the way for the first son and his socialite girlfriend to go public at social events (they attended inaugural balls after President Donald Trump's swearing-in) and on social media. They've taken advantage of this freedom big time. In fact, it now seems as though Don Jr. and Anderson are trying to rub their romance in Guilfoyle's face, and it's getting rather cringey.
Just after July 4, Anderson posted a carousel of photos showing she and Don Jr. had gone to Aspen for the holiday weekend. There, they went mountain biking, and the oldest Trump son tried his hand at polo. One shot showed the couple astride their horses, with an animation of hands tracing a heart shape. Then a couple of days later, Anderson followed up with the collage posted here: a series of pics of them taking target practice at a shooting range and kissing between rounds. (We're not sure what the safety rules are about holding one's rifle while smooching.) She captioned it, "Best friends doing best friend things." Don Jr. responded with a repost to his Instagram Stories, adding, "Was I just friend zoned???" His laugh emoji assured it was just a joke, but no one needed to see that — least of all Guilfoyle.
Kimberly Guilfoyle sends her own not-so-subtle hints
Kimberly Guilfoyle has kept her cool and her silence about the end of her engagement to Donald Trump Jr. True, it's in her best interests: As the new U.S. ambassador to Greece, she still maintains a connection to the president's family. If she were to blast her ex on social media, or give a tearful "how could he?" interview to Fox News or OAN, Guilfoyle could lose her ambassadorship faster than President Trump can say "You're fired!" (Just look at the BFFs-to-bitter-enemies relationship between Trump and Elon Musk.)
Still, even as her former fiancé and his new sweetheart throw their cuteness in her face, Guilfoyle does her own share of trying too hard. She makes sure to "like" all Don Jr.'s personal Instagram posts, such as a pic of him with a large snook he caught on a fishing trip. Guilfoyle even responded to a carousel of shots showing her ex and his four younger children watching the Stanley Cup final hockey match between the Panthers and Oilers. "Amazing kids loved it," she wrote. The former Fox host could just as easily have privately texted that sentiment to Don Jr., but adding to the comment section sends a not-so-subtle message to his millions of followers: Hey, I'm still around!
This may be why both Anderson and Don Jr. share their romantic moments on their Instagram Stories, which are temporary and don't show followers' reactions. If Guilfoyle ever did dare slam them for posting all that PDA, no one would ever know it.