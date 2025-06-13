BFF's To Bitter Enemies: The Rise And Fall Of Trump & Elon Musk's Relationship

Whatever President Donald Trump has been putting in Elon Musk's morning coffee seems to have stopped working. As May 2025 neared its end, so did the tech billionaire's tenure as the unofficial head of DOGE. Musk all but admitted his Trump bromance is over, and those who spent plenty of time keeping an eye on the two men's relationship were awarded with a popcorn-worthy moment on June 5, 2025, when their short-lived alliance blew up in similar fashion to the Tesla CEO's Starship rocket.

It's worth noting that, long before Musk poured millions into Trump's 2024 campaign, he used to be critical of the president. As the 2016 election loomed, Musk told CNBC that he didn't think Trump was fit to be president. "He doesn't seem to have the sort of character that reflects well on the United States," he told the outlet, and even took a moment to compliment Hillary Clinton's environmental and economic policies. Musk used to be outspoken about climate change and criticized Trump for withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. But in 2022, something shifted when Musk reinstated Trump's suspended Twitter account after he acquired the social media platform. This came shortly after Trump announced he would make a third bid for the White House. Things only got stranger from there.

After Trump survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, Musk went all in, taking to X to endorse him for president. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," Musk wrote, along with a video of Trump fist-pumping the air in victory after the bullet grazed his ear. Musk went on to put his money where his mouth is, dishing out $277 million to boost Trump and other Republicans' election campaigns.