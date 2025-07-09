Kelly Osbourne's Deeply Personal Engagement Ring Has A Hefty Price Tag, Expert Says
Kelly Osbourne is officially engaged. Her beau Sid Wilson popped the question at an event that was already special to the Osbourne family: Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert with Black Sabbath. "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you," the 48-year-old Slipknot keyboardist told Kelly as he got down on one knee, per Page Six. And, he sealed the deal with a very special ring. Based on the size of the rock, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that this ring wasn't cheap. And, thanks to some expert insight, we know how pricey this piece of jewelry likely was.
We all know that how much an engagement ring really costs varies quite a bit based on many different factors. While there are some wealthy celebs with surprisingly cheap engagement rings, we typically expect stars to opt for more expensive options. And, this was definitely the case for Wilson. In an exclusive interview with The List, CEO of the Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, shared some insight about this very special sparkler. "The center diamond appears to be at least three carats," Fried explained. He added, "The intricate detail, design, and craftsmanship of this ring put the estimated value at $200,000, although it is a more difficult ring to price because of its complexity and uniqueness." Now, that's one piece of jewelry that is quite an investment.
Kelly Osbourne's ring isn't just pricey; it's also especially thoughtful
Of course, all engagement rings mean one special thing: "will you marry me?" But, Kelly Osbourne's ring has even deeper meaning. Mike Fried told us, "Sid Wilson custom-ordered and helped design Kelly's ring to represent his nickname for her: Honeybee. The ring was made by Pascal Mouawad and is crafted with a rounded halo made of hexagon-shaped diamonds and citrine stones that resemble a honeycomb." And, the honey bee visuals go even further than that. "Additional diamonds arranged in the shape of bees adorn the 18K yellow gold ring," Fried noted, adding, "Overall, this ring is an absolute treasure with significant personal meaning." Seriously — all the thought Wilson put into this ring is sweet as honey.
Osbourne has had quite the stunning transformation over the course of her decades in the public eye. As the star embarks on this new phase of life, she'll surely be looking and feeling like a happy bride-to-be — one with a particularly heavy left hand.