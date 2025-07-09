Kelly Osbourne's Deeply Personal Engagement Ring Has A Hefty Price Tag, Expert Says

Kelly Osbourne is officially engaged. Her beau Sid Wilson popped the question at an event that was already special to the Osbourne family: Ozzy Osbourne's farewell concert with Black Sabbath. "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you," the 48-year-old Slipknot keyboardist told Kelly as he got down on one knee, per Page Six. And, he sealed the deal with a very special ring. Based on the size of the rock, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that this ring wasn't cheap. And, thanks to some expert insight, we know how pricey this piece of jewelry likely was.

We all know that how much an engagement ring really costs varies quite a bit based on many different factors. While there are some wealthy celebs with surprisingly cheap engagement rings, we typically expect stars to opt for more expensive options. And, this was definitely the case for Wilson. In an exclusive interview with The List, CEO of the Diamond Pro, Mike Fried, shared some insight about this very special sparkler. "The center diamond appears to be at least three carats," Fried explained. He added, "The intricate detail, design, and craftsmanship of this ring put the estimated value at $200,000, although it is a more difficult ring to price because of its complexity and uniqueness." Now, that's one piece of jewelry that is quite an investment.