Kate Middleton Gives Meghan Markle A Masterclass In How To Treat Staff
Those who have been keeping up with the British royals will know that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's ex-staffers were reportedly left shaken from her alleged bullying. Now, it has come to light that Catherine, Princess of Wales' personal assistant of 15 years, Natasha Archer, is leaving her royal duties behind to pursue a career in private consulting — but not because she's fleeing from Kate. On the contrary, Archer is leaving the palace on good terms, with Kate fully supporting her decision to build her own career away from Kensington Palace.
Kate and Archer were close — the latter was the reason for some of Kate's best outfits — in fact, she was the one who picked the outfit the royal wore as she posed with Prince George on the hospital steps, which made headlines for its similarity to the dress Princess Diana wore after she gave birth to William, Prince of Wales. Catherine even had a nickname for Archer — Tash.
Archer's no-fuss departure from the palace has once again turned pundits' attention back to the bullying allegations against Meghan, which first made the rounds in 2018 after former royal aide Jason Knauf made the powers that be aware of how Meghan was reportedly mistreating her staff, writing, "I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior." Speaking to "60 Minutes Australia," Knauf said he didn't have any regrets about coming forward, despite some of the public scrutiny he's faced since.
Meghan has denied the bullying allegations
Catherine, Princess of Wales' squeaky clean record when it comes to how she treats her staff stands in stark contrast with the allegations against Meghan Markle. Once Jason Knauf started talking, more people came forward to accuse the duchess of bullying, and rumors about Meghan's treatment of staff flared up again in September 2024 after her and Harry, Duke of Sussex's chief of staff, Josh Kettler, packed up and left only three months into his tenure.
Unlike Kate, who'd managed to hold on to her PA for 15 years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have churned through staff, and some of those who had previously worked for the couple are reportedly calling themselves the "Sussex Survivors Club." A source who claimed to be tight with the Sussexes told The Hollywood Reporter: "Everyone's terrified of Meghan. She belittles people, she doesn't take advice." Another source added: "She's absolutely relentless. She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears."
Other former staff members are saying the allegations are balderdash. The Sussexes' spokesperson has previously called the allegations an "attack on [Meghan's] character" per the BBC. Some staff members agree, including Kettler, who told Us Weekly he left the couple on good terms and was "warmly welcomed" when he first stepped into the role. "They are dedicated and hardworking," he added. Other staffers have also sung Meghan and Harry's praises. The couple's global press secretary, Ashley Hansen, even confided how caring the Sussexes had been when she had to undergo surgery. "When I told them, I was met with the kind of concern and care a parent would express if it were their own child," she said.