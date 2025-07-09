Kate Middleton Gives Meghan Markle A Masterclass In How To Treat Staff

Those who have been keeping up with the British royals will know that Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's ex-staffers were reportedly left shaken from her alleged bullying. Now, it has come to light that Catherine, Princess of Wales' personal assistant of 15 years, Natasha Archer, is leaving her royal duties behind to pursue a career in private consulting — but not because she's fleeing from Kate. On the contrary, Archer is leaving the palace on good terms, with Kate fully supporting her decision to build her own career away from Kensington Palace.

Kate and Archer were close — the latter was the reason for some of Kate's best outfits — in fact, she was the one who picked the outfit the royal wore as she posed with Prince George on the hospital steps, which made headlines for its similarity to the dress Princess Diana wore after she gave birth to William, Prince of Wales. Catherine even had a nickname for Archer — Tash.

Archer's no-fuss departure from the palace has once again turned pundits' attention back to the bullying allegations against Meghan, which first made the rounds in 2018 after former royal aide Jason Knauf made the powers that be aware of how Meghan was reportedly mistreating her staff, writing, "I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior." Speaking to "60 Minutes Australia," Knauf said he didn't have any regrets about coming forward, despite some of the public scrutiny he's faced since.