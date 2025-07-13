What Reba McEntire Is Actually Like In Real Life
Reba McEntire, who has gone through a stunning transformation throughout her career, is a multi-faceted artist whose relevancy persists, with the singer and actor being cast as a coach on recent seasons of "The Voice." While many fans of the hit series "Reba" know what McEntire is like on-screen, some people may be interested to know what the three-time Grammy winner is like in real life.
In the series "Reba," which lasted for six seasons and was on the air from 2001 to 2007, the title character played by McEntire is shown to be a tough but very sweet and caring mom. Based on the accounts of several real-life fans, it seems that these character traits don't stray too far from the truth when it comes to the television star's actual personality. On Reddit, one fan explained that they were on a bus tour in Ireland and that they noticed McEntire was leaving a gallery while their group was going in. It seemed as though the singer was with her family enjoying some personal time, but that did not stop the beloved icon from being friendly towards her fans. "The girl walking next to me blurted out 'Oh my God, Reba! Hi!' Reba gave us a huge smile and wave and in her classic Reba accent went 'Hi, y'all!'" the Redditor explained. As it turns out, the untold truth of McEntire may be that she's actually a genuinely nice person.
Fan encounters with Reba McEntire
Many people who have met Reba McEntire have described her as a warm person. One Reddit user explained a time when they were working behind the scenes for different awards shows, and McEntire decided to introduce herself. The Redditor detailed that the TV star didn't have a true reason to engage with them, so the fact that McEntire decided just to start a conversation further shows her good nature. Yet another Redditor also claimed to have worked with McEntire and had nothing but positive things to say about the "Fancy" singer. "Worked a bunch of her shows a few years back and she was always great and friendly," the Redditor wrote.
She's a supportive coworker too. Joanna Garcia Swisher raved about Reba, and the country music star was praised by the winner of season 25 of "The Voice," Asher HaVon, when he sat down for an exclusive chat with GLAAD. HaVon, who is the first winner of "The Voice" to identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, explained that, "Reba created such a safe place for me to come in and be my authentic self. It was so easy to let down walls that I had built over the years." It seems as though this country diva and television star is just as sweet-natured as her on-screen persona.