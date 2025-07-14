Little Known Facts About Reba McEntire

It can be difficult to imagine that there was ever a time when a seemingly natural-born star like Reba McEntire wanted to go down a completely different career path. While the country legend chatted with Cody Johnson for his 2021 film "Dear Rodeo," she revealed that her childhood dream was actually to be known as a world champion barrel racer. During a 2022 interview with the Columbus Dispatch, Reba recalled how her father, Clark McEntire, who was a rodeo champion himself, urged her to pick a different career path, arguing, "Reba, I don't know why you want to do something you're not good at." Clark also told his daughter that her true calling was in music.

The country icon also shared with Johnson that Clark had encouraged her to make a quick buck out of her love of the rodeo by performing the national anthem there. And Reba took heed of his advice, regularly singing at rodeo shows starting in 1974. Reba's childhood dreams and passions ultimately brought her closer to her future job. In "Dear Rodeo," Reba revealed that Red Steagall watched her perform at the National Finals Rodeo in 1974 and told her mother he wanted to help her get a record deal.

Although Reba's stunning transformation into a country icon began right then and there, she still attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University and got a degree in elementary education with a minor in music in 1976. However, as we all know by now, she didn't need it because a career full of unexpected opportunities awaited her.