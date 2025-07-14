How Sarah Huckabee's MAGA Cred Got Her Booted From A Restaurant

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has had more than her fair share of embarrassing moments throughout her political career. In June 2018, Donald Trump's then-White House Press Secretary took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to proudly share that she was kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia simply because she worked for the divisive politician. Referring to the establishment's owner, Sanders proclaimed, "Her actions say far more about her than about me."

According to The Washington Post, in the days following the tweet, some passersby cheered the Red Hen on for its decision while others criticized it. Stephanie Wilkinson, the small restaurant's owner, stood by her choice, asserting, "We just felt there are moments in time when people need to live their convictions. This appeared to be one." Further, she recalled how several of her LGBTQIA+ staff members felt uncomfortable about Sanders' group's presence because of her stance on issues surrounding the queer community. So, Wilkinson asked them if she should kick her out, and they answered in the affirmative.

Notably, the restaurant owner pulled the politician aside to boot her from the restaurant only after giving her a proper explanation for it. In response, the Trump staffer only said, "That's fine. I'll go," and then left without creating a scene. As the discourse around the incident continued, former White House attorney Ian Bassin claimed that the Arkansas Governor's tweet "violates federal ethics rules" since she had used her government account to complain about the restaurant (via Slate). However, the supposed ethical violation didn't faze the then-president, and he took to X to take cheap shots at the local restaurant.