What Happened To Lauren Boebert's Restaurant? Why The Controversial Grill Shut Down

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has been embroiled in numerous messy controversies, personally, politically, and involving her former restaurant. For nine years, Boebert owned an eatery called Shooters Grill. She was motivated to start the business as an employment opportunity for former inmates. "We were like a family," Boebert explained to the Post Independent. "Shooters, for any employee, was their life."

Located in Rifle, Colorado, Boebert also had a campaign office adjacent to the restaurant. In summer 2022, the congresswoman was forced to move out of the building when its owners didn't renew her lease. While Boebert didn't offer any specific reasons, she did clarify on X (formerly Twitter) that it "was purely a business decision with no political motivation." At the time, Boebert and her now ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, considered their options for continuing the business, including buying the building or moving to a smaller location in the town. However, those plans didn't come to fruition, and by September 2022, a Mexican restaurant was renovating the location.

Shooters Grill was a gun-themed restaurant, with menu items referencing firearms, like the "double barrel cookie" or the "Swiss & Wesson" burger. In addition, staff members carried guns while they worked, including semi-automatic weapons. This policy led to a potential legal debacle when a 17-year-old server asserted she could wear a gun while working at the restaurant, even though she was underage according to Colorado laws. In addition, there were concerns that Boebert could be charged for allowing her staff member to have a gun.

