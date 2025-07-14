The View's Joy Behar Is Reportedly A Total Nightmare Behind The Scenes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Talk show legend Joy Behar's unrestrained takes on pop culture and politics are exactly why millions tune into "The View." It's like a highly opinionated Knights of the Round Table, except Behar isn't wielding a sword; her words are sharp enough. She wasn't afraid to throw digs at Melania Trump, or reveal co-host Sara Haines' undisclosed same sex relationship on live TV (in front of Haines' conservative parents, no less). Suffice it to say, we wouldn't be surprised if Behar has many adversaries. And even less shocking, she's seemingly not a peach when the cameras are off.

Fox News contributor Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (known professionally as "Kennedy") chronicled her brief time on "The View" for the Daily Mail in July 2025, revealing how appalling Behar's off-air behavior really is. Kennedy referred to Behar as a "ghoul" after auditioning for a spot on the talk show in 2003. The daytime TV veteran reportedly was very curt toward Kennedy. "In the makeup room, I was attempting to make small talk with her about stand-up comics whom we both knew when she snapped, 'We could play the 'who-do-we-know game' all day. I'm not interested,'" the author and podcast host wrote. That wasn't the last time Behar's claws came out while Kennedy was in the studio. After the audience heard a few humorous comments from Kennedy, Behar, during a commercial break, "whipped around and spat, 'Leave the jokes to me, got it?'"