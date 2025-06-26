Joy Behar Drags Melania Trump Through The Mud In Shady Comment Aimed At Donald
In a tit-for-tat exchange of talk shows discussing other talk shows, "Fox and Friends" felt the need to pour over a clip from "The View" that seemed to have ruffled their feathers. In it, "The View" co-host and noted anti-Donald Trump personality Joy Behar offered some insight into who she thinks the president is attracted to. In the clip, Behar not only brings up a memorable interaction she had with Trump, but she also uses it to point out something she's noticed about his personality. "He really doesn't like strong women," Behar said, causing everyone at "Fox and Friends" to find pearls to clutch.
While Behar did state that this is just her "observation" of Trump's fondness for "beautiful, obedient women who compliment him," it does seem to hold a bit of water. After all, there's the fact that the current administration is filled with young women like Karoline Leavitt, who seem to be obsessed with Trump. What Behar accidentally did, however, was throw Melania Trump under the bus by inadvertently lumping her in with this group of demure supporters. While there's plenty of evidence to support the suggestion that Melania really wears the pants in her marriage to Donald, this comment from Behar comes on the heels of a recent backhanded compliment that threw some shade at the first lady.
Melania Trump is being bombarded with criticism of her marriage to Donald Trump
Merely a few days before Joy Behar made her bold claims about the type of women Donald Trump likes to surround himself with, Melania Trump had already found herself on the receiving end of some snark regarding her marriage. During a House Judiciary hearing on the inner workings of visa programs in the US, Melania found herself casually roasted regarding her sham marriage to Donald. Between this, and the signs that Donald and Melania are headed for a split, it's most likely been a tough week behind the scenes for the first couple.
Notably, Melania has often admitted to having disagreements with her husband, which does call into question Behar's assumption about the type of women Donald likes to keep around. For her part, Melania seems cool and distant, capable of claiming her own space and doing her own thing, just like when Melania told Harper's Bazaar in 2016, "I am my own person, and I think my husband likes that about me." Considering this has been Donald's longest lasting marriage, there just might be something to Melania's icy approach that's keeping them together. Or it could also be that Melania is wildly out of Donald's league and he'd be a fool to let her go.