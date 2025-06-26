Joy Behar Drags Melania Trump Through The Mud In Shady Comment Aimed At Donald

In a tit-for-tat exchange of talk shows discussing other talk shows, "Fox and Friends" felt the need to pour over a clip from "The View" that seemed to have ruffled their feathers. In it, "The View" co-host and noted anti-Donald Trump personality Joy Behar offered some insight into who she thinks the president is attracted to. In the clip, Behar not only brings up a memorable interaction she had with Trump, but she also uses it to point out something she's noticed about his personality. "He really doesn't like strong women," Behar said, causing everyone at "Fox and Friends" to find pearls to clutch.

While Behar did state that this is just her "observation" of Trump's fondness for "beautiful, obedient women who compliment him," it does seem to hold a bit of water. After all, there's the fact that the current administration is filled with young women like Karoline Leavitt, who seem to be obsessed with Trump. What Behar accidentally did, however, was throw Melania Trump under the bus by inadvertently lumping her in with this group of demure supporters. While there's plenty of evidence to support the suggestion that Melania really wears the pants in her marriage to Donald, this comment from Behar comes on the heels of a recent backhanded compliment that threw some shade at the first lady.