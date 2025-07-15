Kamala Harris Gave A Subtle Sign She Hasn't Forgiven Jill Biden After Their Suspected Feud
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jill Biden and Kamala Harris may have been butting heads longer than anyone realized. Their feud can apparently be traced all the way back to the debate that Harris had with Jill's husband, Joe Biden, during the Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential nominee. The first lady understandably didn't take too kindly to Harris accusing Joe of working with segregationist senators. Consequently, the president choosing Harris as his running mate didn't do much for their feud other than strengthen it. The animosity between Jill and Harris apparently didn't end after she lost the election to President Donald Trump, either. In fact, the Democrat might have intentionally reminded her critics that she was still at odds with Jill months after her defeat.
Harris posted an image on X, formerly known as Twitter, of herself and her husband, Doug Emhoff, watching the fireworks on July 4, 2025. She took a moment to write an inspirational message that paid tribute to a country she felt was in distress. "Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better. But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it," Harris wrote. However, the post was seen as the same level of petty that Jill reached in one of her brutal Harris snubs simply because she chose to cut the Bidens out of it entirely.
Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic https://t.co/I0HgkKMGPw pic.twitter.com/h7TmMPMLsD
— Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) July 4, 2025
In the original version of the photo, she and Emhoff are standing next to Joe and Jill, watching the display alongside them. But the former vice president clearly cropped out both of them in her version before uploading it to the site. Whether intentional or not, the post seemed like a not-so-subtle slight at the Bidens, slyly reminding the internet of the ongoing rift between the two women.
Kamala Harris' bad photo crop came back to bite her
According to "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future," which was released in 2022, Kamala Harris and Jill Biden have had beef with each other at least since her husband Joe Biden chose his VP to be his running mate — a decision the first lady really didn't agree with. And yet, internet sleuths reckon the drama exists solely based on what they've observed from the two women. Harris celebrating the Fourth of July by quite literally taking Jill and Joe Biden out of the picture only added more weight to the feud rumors. And unfortunately for the former VP, her shoddy editing provided some much-needed ammunition for her critics to use against her just in case they were running low.
"She can run, but she can't hide from all the damage done by the Biden-Harris reign of terror and incompetence," one user gleefully quipped on X. Another felt the post was more revealing of Harris' character than anything else, surmising, "She's a petty person, that much is clear." One commenter even argued that it was as much a slight towards her former boss as it was against his wife.
Whatever the case, the backlash might make Harris think twice about how she interacts with and references Jill and her husband going forward. However, the former first lady and one-time presidential candidate have seemingly taken so many subliminal shots at each other over the years that we doubt this will be the last time they'll spark controversy — whether they're trying to or not.