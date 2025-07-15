Kamala Harris Gave A Subtle Sign She Hasn't Forgiven Jill Biden After Their Suspected Feud

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jill Biden and Kamala Harris may have been butting heads longer than anyone realized. Their feud can apparently be traced all the way back to the debate that Harris had with Jill's husband, Joe Biden, during the Democratic primaries for the 2020 presidential nominee. The first lady understandably didn't take too kindly to Harris accusing Joe of working with segregationist senators. Consequently, the president choosing Harris as his running mate didn't do much for their feud other than strengthen it. The animosity between Jill and Harris apparently didn't end after she lost the election to President Donald Trump, either. In fact, the Democrat might have intentionally reminded her critics that she was still at odds with Jill months after her defeat.

Harris posted an image on X, formerly known as Twitter, of herself and her husband, Doug Emhoff, watching the fireworks on July 4, 2025. She took a moment to write an inspirational message that paid tribute to a country she felt was in distress. "Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better. But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it," Harris wrote. However, the post was seen as the same level of petty that Jill reached in one of her brutal Harris snubs simply because she chose to cut the Bidens out of it entirely.

Kamala cropping Joe out is very symbolic https://t.co/I0HgkKMGPw pic.twitter.com/h7TmMPMLsD — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) July 4, 2025

In the original version of the photo, she and Emhoff are standing next to Joe and Jill, watching the display alongside them. But the former vice president clearly cropped out both of them in her version before uploading it to the site. Whether intentional or not, the post seemed like a not-so-subtle slight at the Bidens, slyly reminding the internet of the ongoing rift between the two women.