Jill Biden And Kamala Harris Have Been Butting Heads Longer Than Anyone Realized

Over the past several years, Kamala Harris, as Vice President of the United States, and Jill Biden, as the First Lady, have played important roles in President Joe Biden's administration. Harris has broken barriers as the first woman and person of color to serve as Vice President, while Jill has been a strong advocate for education and military families. But despite their common ground, signs of tension between the two have become apparent.

Proof of their butting heads goes back to 2019, when Joe and Harris were both vying for the Democratic nomination. During the June debate that year, Harris criticized Biden's comments from a private fundraiser, where he praised senate "civility" while working with segregationists. She also condemned his early opposition to federally mandated bussing. In a July 2019 interview with CNN, Jill defended her husband, saying she was surprised by Harris' remarks.

"I think that they were looking at the past," Jill claimed. "I mean, the one thing you cannot say about Joe is that he's a racist. I mean, he got into politics because of his commitment to civil rights." Jill also pointed out that Joe was elected as Vice President under Barack Obama, the first African American president in U.S. history. "The American people know Joe Biden," Jill continued. "They know his values. They know what he stands for. And they didn't buy it."

