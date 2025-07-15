Meghan Markle's Reported Treatment Of Restaurant Staff Doesn't Help Bullying Rumors

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does the Duchess of Sussex really have a dark side? Royal watchers can't quite seem to come to a definitive conclusion. Bullying accusations have consistently resurfaced against Meghan Markle from sources you'd least expect, but then there have also been those who worked with the former "Suits" star and insisted she's nothing but lovely. Even so, reports about her dodgy past behavior keep popping up regardless. Aside from rumors that some of Meghan's ex-staffers were left shaken by her alleged bullying, an unexpected claim about the duchess's behavior before she became royalty surfaced in 2022.

Former maître d' Michael Cecchi-Azzolina alleged in his book, "Your Table Is Ready," that Meghan was trying to throw her weight around as a future royal to get a private table at a prestigious restaurant in New York City, where he happened to work at the time. Well, technically the former actor's handler was the one who brought up the fact that she was dating Prince Harry, but Meghan didn't do anything to discourage them from using him to get what she wanted. Cecchi-Azzolina posited that the future royal remained "aloof" and she "didn't say a word" during the encounter, acknowledging, "My first impulse was to laugh." He added, "I couldn't give two s**ts about Prince Harry's date, and by the attention the escort was drawing from the crowd at the bar, nor did anyone else."

This wasn't the only time someone described Meghan as distant and cold. An anonymous palace staffer disclosed to Vanity Fair, in 2025, that she was known for her icy personality. Though initially warm and welcoming, the duchess turned on employees the moment they fell below her lofty expectations. "It's talking behind your back. It's gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, 'Mean Girls' teenager," the source detailed.