Things You Didn't Know About Lara Trump & Pam Bondi's Relationship

Attorney General Pam Bondi is President Donald Trump's right-hand woman and former personal attorney, while Lara Trump is his daughter-in-law, so it comes as no surprise that the two women are closely acquainted with each other. In 2024, however, it became clear that they are thick as thieves, when Bondi confidently floated Lara for Marco Rubio's Senate seat, which he was set to vacate in order to become Donald's new secretary of state. Bondi, who is reportedly only in Trump's cabinet to smile for the cameras, sang Lara's praises at the time, touting her discipline and strong work ethic, along with complimenting her for stopping "this voter fraud throughout the country," per Florida Politics.

As Bondi argued, "I don't know who the front-runner [for Rubio's seat] is, but I know who's extremely qualified, and that's Lara Trump. I know her very well. She is a proven leader." The two women certainly seemed to have bonded, at least publicly, in 2018 when they joined forces to advocate for a new law that would make greyhound racing illegal. In a joint column published by the Tampa Bay Times, they called upon Florida citizens to vote in favor of Amendment 13. "We share a heartfelt commitment to fighting any mistreatment of dogs. Some issues simply transcend party divisions and unite us as people of conscience," the duo wrote. "Treating our greyhounds with mercy is one of those issues."