Things You Didn't Know About Lara Trump & Pam Bondi's Relationship
Attorney General Pam Bondi is President Donald Trump's right-hand woman and former personal attorney, while Lara Trump is his daughter-in-law, so it comes as no surprise that the two women are closely acquainted with each other. In 2024, however, it became clear that they are thick as thieves, when Bondi confidently floated Lara for Marco Rubio's Senate seat, which he was set to vacate in order to become Donald's new secretary of state. Bondi, who is reportedly only in Trump's cabinet to smile for the cameras, sang Lara's praises at the time, touting her discipline and strong work ethic, along with complimenting her for stopping "this voter fraud throughout the country," per Florida Politics.
As Bondi argued, "I don't know who the front-runner [for Rubio's seat] is, but I know who's extremely qualified, and that's Lara Trump. I know her very well. She is a proven leader." The two women certainly seemed to have bonded, at least publicly, in 2018 when they joined forces to advocate for a new law that would make greyhound racing illegal. In a joint column published by the Tampa Bay Times, they called upon Florida citizens to vote in favor of Amendment 13. "We share a heartfelt commitment to fighting any mistreatment of dogs. Some issues simply transcend party divisions and unite us as people of conscience," the duo wrote. "Treating our greyhounds with mercy is one of those issues."
Bondi might be the reason the president is so eager to appoint Lara to the Senate
After Pam Bondi voiced her support for Lara Trump to fill Secretary of State Marco Rubio's seat, Lara made no secret of her eagerness to join congress. "If I am able to serve, I would love to serve the people of Florida," she enthused on Fox News in November 2024, her excitement palpable. "To have that opportunity, I think, would be incredible. No one knows better than I do the America First agenda or the goals of Donald Trump in the coming four years." That last bit should come as no surprise — Lara embarrassed herself on a podcast while attempting to defend Donald Trump, and she'll no doubt continue to sing his praises if she ever gets elected. Lara did, however, add that nothing was finalized yet, and she still had to have a conversation with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about the position.
It either never happened or went badly, because Lara didn't end up getting tapped for Rubio's Senate seat — DeSantis instead appointed Former Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody to the position. In a not-so-unexpected plot twist, however, the president floated Lara for another Senate seat — North Carolina's. Notably, this came after Senator Thom Tillis opted to vote against Donald's Big Beautiful Bill, and announced he would not run for another term. Bondi may or may not have encouraged Donald to voice his support for Lara to throw her hat in the ring come 2026. He seemed to consider her the perfect fit, telling reporters aboard Air Force One, "She grew up there, but they live in Florida. She's a great person, Lara Trump. I mean, that would always be my first choice," (via Reuters).