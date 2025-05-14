Pam Bondi's Reported Role In Trump's Cabinet Is To Just Smile For The Cameras

For his second round as president, Donald Trump made sure to staff his cabinet with people wanting to boost his ego. While this is very on-brand for the former reality TV star, it also has taken a heavier turn for the televised. With more Fox News personalities within the White House than might be expected, it appears Trump is trying to make sure his second presidency is broadcasted live — or as close to it as he can get. One of the many members of his crew willing to be a face on the small screen is Attorney General Pam Bondi. While there's several rumors Bondi can't seem to escape, a new one hovering around her is that she might be less of a leader and more of an on-screen personality.

According to the New York Times, several insiders have claimed that Bondi is handling the Justice Department in an unconventional way. It seems all her TV appearances and press spots don't hide that she may not truly be running the show. Elizabeth Oyer was a pardon attorney for the Justice Department, reportedly let go for refusing to give actor Mel Gibson access to firearms. Speaking on Bondi's role, Oyer told the New York Times, "The decisions are being made at the White House, and then they're being pushed down to the Department of Justice, which is very, very atypical."