Pam Bondi's Reported Role In Trump's Cabinet Is To Just Smile For The Cameras
For his second round as president, Donald Trump made sure to staff his cabinet with people wanting to boost his ego. While this is very on-brand for the former reality TV star, it also has taken a heavier turn for the televised. With more Fox News personalities within the White House than might be expected, it appears Trump is trying to make sure his second presidency is broadcasted live — or as close to it as he can get. One of the many members of his crew willing to be a face on the small screen is Attorney General Pam Bondi. While there's several rumors Bondi can't seem to escape, a new one hovering around her is that she might be less of a leader and more of an on-screen personality.
According to the New York Times, several insiders have claimed that Bondi is handling the Justice Department in an unconventional way. It seems all her TV appearances and press spots don't hide that she may not truly be running the show. Elizabeth Oyer was a pardon attorney for the Justice Department, reportedly let go for refusing to give actor Mel Gibson access to firearms. Speaking on Bondi's role, Oyer told the New York Times, "The decisions are being made at the White House, and then they're being pushed down to the Department of Justice, which is very, very atypical."
Pam Bondi's on-screen presence ruffled the feathers of a major Trump fan
In her interview with the New York Times, Elizabeth Oyer also shared an opinion on how Attorney General Pam Bondi handles her political role: "It feels like she is just performing a part." Considering just how often Bondi is jockeying for the camera, whether on Fox News or in a televised briefing, Oyer might be onto something. "She is like an actor, in a way," Oyer continued.
Another person who spoke about Bondi's camera-forward AG career is controversial conservative mouthpiece Laura Loomer. On an episode of her livestream show "Loomer Unleashed," Loomer criticized Bondi and called her out for not being truthful. Loomer added, "Then she goes on Fox News. I mean, honestly, every single day, Pam Blondie is on Fox News. She's on Fox News more than she does her job, and other people are starting to realize it" (via Media Matters).
Loomer might have been kicked to the curb by President Donald Trump, however, which could be a factor in her criticisms over his cabinet. Since it seems like much of Trump's inner circle can't stand Loomer, her best course of action just might be to wallow in the background instead of trying to take out fellow talking heads.