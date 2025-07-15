The Bizarre Fashion Rule You Didn't Know First Ladies Have To Follow

It's not clear exactly when this piece of fashion protocol hit the books, and it's impacted some first ladies more than others. Although presidential spouses have willingly contributed their inaugural outfits to the Smithsonian for over one hundred years, these clothes don't always fall into the gifted attire rule. For instance, Laura Bush handed over her 2001 inaugural dress, even though it wasn't a present from a designer.

While Bush purportedly never accepted a gratis fit, Nancy Reagan was on the opposite end of the spectrum. Her actions generated headlines in 1982, despite the fact that Nancy appeared to be following the rule and passing the clothing on to museums. "Neither she nor the designers have taken a tax deduction," assured a letter written by Elaine D. Crispen, Nancy's special assistant (via The New York Times). Due to the brouhaha, the document asserted Nancy would avoid freebies.

However, in 1988, the whole mess came roaring back. Nancy apparently had continued to get clothing on the down low, and the items' origins, as well as their future destinations, weren't clear. Per Time, this became an issue because Ronald Reagan's yearly financial disclosures didn't include the high-end clothes his wife received, although they were supposed to. Not doing so and waffling about what would come of the clothes made it a more serious situation than other first ladies breaking fashion rules, since possible tax concerns were a sticking point. More trouble may have come from Nancy even contending she might keep some pieces indefinitely and list them as gifts after the fact. It's possible the rule is now in place because of these difficulties, to ensure that future first ladies wouldn't get caught in a similar debacle.