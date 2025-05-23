The Most Expensive First Lady Outfits Ever

The truth about fashion in politics is that it plays a significant role in the image and brand of politicians and their partners, such as Donald Trump and his signature long red tie, Hillary Clinton and her pantsuits, and Jackie Kennedy and her iconic pink suit. Beyond that, clothing has become a way to send a message, resulting in many impactful first lady fashion moments over the years. Michelle Obama became relatable to women across the nation by wearing affordable outfits. Jill Biden put the spotlight on lesser-known American designers by rocking their clothes during major events like the inauguration. Several of Melania Trump's outfits also meant more than we realized, even though her stylist, Hervé Pierre, insisted there are no hidden political statements behind any of her looks. (Was it really a coincidence that Melania donned a pussy-bow blouse amid her husband's "Access Hollywood" tape scandal?)

With the amount of attention the fashion choices of first ladies garner, you'd think they would have a clothing budget during their time in the White House, but surprisingly enough, they don't. While presidents can use their $50,000 expenses budget to pay for their suits and shoes, among other things, first ladies foot the bill for most of their outfits. But while already wealthy politician wives like Melania can cover the likely astronomical cost of her designer first lady wardrobe, the majority of presidents' wives don't have that kind of budget. This is where clothing donations come in. Designers give the government clothing that the first lady can wear to big events like state visits, but instead of money, they get publicity and the prestige of having their designs worn by the first lady in exchange. This has allowed first ladies to rock plenty of jaw-droppingly expensive outfits without breaking the bank.