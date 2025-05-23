The Most Expensive First Lady Outfits Ever
The truth about fashion in politics is that it plays a significant role in the image and brand of politicians and their partners, such as Donald Trump and his signature long red tie, Hillary Clinton and her pantsuits, and Jackie Kennedy and her iconic pink suit. Beyond that, clothing has become a way to send a message, resulting in many impactful first lady fashion moments over the years. Michelle Obama became relatable to women across the nation by wearing affordable outfits. Jill Biden put the spotlight on lesser-known American designers by rocking their clothes during major events like the inauguration. Several of Melania Trump's outfits also meant more than we realized, even though her stylist, Hervé Pierre, insisted there are no hidden political statements behind any of her looks. (Was it really a coincidence that Melania donned a pussy-bow blouse amid her husband's "Access Hollywood" tape scandal?)
With the amount of attention the fashion choices of first ladies garner, you'd think they would have a clothing budget during their time in the White House, but surprisingly enough, they don't. While presidents can use their $50,000 expenses budget to pay for their suits and shoes, among other things, first ladies foot the bill for most of their outfits. But while already wealthy politician wives like Melania can cover the likely astronomical cost of her designer first lady wardrobe, the majority of presidents' wives don't have that kind of budget. This is where clothing donations come in. Designers give the government clothing that the first lady can wear to big events like state visits, but instead of money, they get publicity and the prestige of having their designs worn by the first lady in exchange. This has allowed first ladies to rock plenty of jaw-droppingly expensive outfits without breaking the bank.
Jill Biden sparkled in a $16,000 gown at the Grammys
Though Dr. Jill Biden's style wasn't quite as talked-about as those of her predecessors Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, she also had plenty of iconic fashion moments during her tenure as first lady, with many of these looks coming with hefty price tags. On the night her husband, former President Joe Biden gave his acceptance speech after winning the 2020 election, she memorably donned a navy, floral Oscar de la Renta dress that retailed for a whopping $5,690. She also appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time as first lady in 2021, wearing a $2,690 frock from the same designer.
With her love for the luxury fashion house, it's no surprise that two of the most expensive outfits Jill has ever worn were Oscar de la Renta pieces. In 2023, she graced the Grammy Awards stage to present the awards for Song of the Year and Best Song for Social Change, looking radiant in a sequined, off-the-shoulder number that retailed for a staggering $16,000 on Net-a-Porter. The actual price of the glittering floor-length gown, which appeared to be the gold version of the navy blue dress she wore for French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to the White House in 2022, may have been higher as it was a custom piece.
A little over a year later, she debuted another stunning Oscar de la Renta look when she joined her husband in hosting a state dinner in honor of then-Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida at the White House in April 2024. It had a similar price tag at $15,990 and was no less beautiful, featuring blue ombré crystals that made the first lady sparkle.
Michelle Obama made a statement in pricey designer gowns
During her husband Barack Obama's eight years as president, Michelle Obama bought most of her clothes — which included outfits from both luxury brands like Alexander McQueen, Michael Kors, and Oscar de la Renta as well as more affordable retailers such as J. Crew and Gap — using her own money. However, most, if not all, of the most expensive outfits Michelle rocked were donations by designers. For a 2014 state dinner at the White House, she donned a gorgeous blue Carolina Herrera gown which was estimated to have cost $12,000 and featured a beaded lace bodice and a train. Fashion writer and "Michelle Obama: First Lady of Fashion and Style" author Susan Swimmer praised the look as a suitable choice for a state dinner for then-French President Francois Hollande. "It's much more keeping in a French aesthetic than I've seen her wear before. It's very French in terms of how ornate it is and the use of lace and the velvet sash," she said, per the Daily Mail.
Two years later, Michelle had jaws dropping in another $12,000 haute couture dress, this time from Atelier Versace, for her final state dinner as first lady. Fittingly, she stepped out in the copper-colored bespoke chainmail gown as she and Barack welcomed then-Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife Agnese Landini to the White House. One of Michelle's most daring looks of all time, the floor-length gown — which received praise from various fashion experts — showed off the first lady's curves and toned arms. "Michelle Obama looks like an Oscar award here, and she definitely wins best dressed for this Versace gown," fashion expert Simon Glazin said, according to the outlet. "Talk about going out with a bang... a gold Versace bang!"
Nancy Reagan's glamorous inauguration ball gown took nearly two weeks to complete
Ronald Reagan's wife, Nancy Reagan, was an actress before becoming first lady, so she knew a thing or two about dressing for a part. During her eight years as first lady, she became a fashion icon thanks to her lavish designer outfits, though this also landed her in hot water after it was revealed in 1988 that she had borrowed scores of costly gowns and jewelry from couturiers and luxury brands but did not report them. (Nancy had earlier announced in 1982 that she had decided to stop accepting designer loans after her admission that she had received pricey clothes and accessories as gifts caused an uproar.)
One designer who loaned Nancy plenty of pieces for official events was James Galanos, whom she wore to both of her husband's presidential inaugurations in 1981 and 1985. For his first inauguration festivities, the late ex-first lady, who passed away in March 2016, wore an estimated $25,000 worth of outfits and shoes, including a white beaded, one-shoulder Galanos dress that may have retailed for around $10,000. But she upped the ante for the 1985 inauguration, where her clothing alone was estimated to have totaled $46,000. The priciest look was the glittering white gown with long sleeves that she wore to several inaugural balls held in honor of the president. Believed to have cost a staggering $22,500, the hand-beaded dress featured Art Deco-inspired details and took Galanos and his team more than 300 hours to embroider. Their efforts certainly paid off as Nancy looked elegant and spectacular in the dress. She and Ronald waltzed gracefully onstage at the balls held at the National Air and Space Museum and the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C.
Melania Trump's Dolce & Gabbana jacket cost an eye-watering sum
Melania Trump has been enjoying a lavish lifestyle long before she entered the White House, so it was expected that her first lady ensembles would be on another level, at least in terms of prices. And she indeed did not disappoint, stepping out for official events and more casual engagements sporting a vast array of pricey designer looks, from Ralph Lauren to Valentino. She wasted no time splurging on a wardrobe fit for a first lady, attending her husband Donald Trump's speech at a joint session of Congress rocking a $9,590 skirt suit by Michael Kors just weeks after his 2017 inauguration. A few months later, she slipped on a silver Monique Lhuillier gown that retailed for $7,995 for a White House Historical Association dinner.
But although opulent looks are par for the course for her, Melania still caused a stir that year with not only one of her most expensive outfits ever but also one of her most outrageous fashion choices: a $51,500 silk Dolce & Gabbana coat with 3D floral embellishments. She wore the coat, which was paired with a matching clutch, an embossed cream dress, and sky-high heels, when she was in Italy in May 2017, accompanying Donald for the G7 Summit. While the look was certainly show-stopping, the jacket made Melania seem almost overdressed next to the other G7 leaders' spouses, with whom she had lunch. It was also just one of several outfits from the controversial Italian design house she donned during her first foreign tour as first lady — something that designer Stefano Gabbana celebrated on social media and used to taunt D&G critics. "THANK YOU," Gabbana wrote alongside a photo of Melania sporting one of their designs (via People). "Haters!!!! Remember #boycottdolcegabbana please."
Hillary Clinton's 1993 inaugural gown is worth more than $100,000 today
Hillary Clinton's own political achievements may have arguably overshadowed her tenure as first lady from 1993 until 2001, but this doesn't mean she didn't have memorable fashion moments like Melania Trump and Michelle Obama during her husband Bill Clinton's two terms in office. One of her best looks as first lady was the violet lace sheath gown she donned for Bill's first inauguration. A creation of designer Sarah Phillips and costume maker Barbara Matera, the stunning dress featured intricate beading, a belt that showed off Hillary's tiny waist, and a blue overskirt made of velvet silk mousseline. The gown did not seem like it would look out of place in a "Game of Thrones" episode (in a positive way, of course) and made Hillary look ethereal as she danced with Bill at his inaugural ball in Washington, D.C.
According to Phillips, the dress cost a whopping $50,000, which in today's money would be around $110,000. The dress was not completely free, but the designer told the Associated Press in 2014 that she and Barbara Matera shouldered about 80% of the expenses to make the inaugural gown. Hillary announced at the time via her press secretary that she would pay for the piece, but it was unclear how much of the $10,000 the Presidential Inaugural Committee gave the dressmakers came from her personal funds.
In addition to legal fees, the lavish first lady outfits were likely part of the reason why, as Bill told NBC's Craig Melvin, the couple "left the White House $16 million in debt" in 2001. However, the Clintons were able to bounce back by cashing in on their fame and accumulating a fortune from speaking engagements and books.