Trump's Oily Skin And Splotchy Tan Get Put On Blast By The Most Unexpected Person

There haven't been any successful assassination efforts toward any U.S. president since John F. Kennedy was killed in 1963. Regardless, the American public was still baffled when a gunman nicked President Donald Trump's ear, albeit while he was still running for his second term, during a Butler Township, Pennsylvania, election rally on July 13, 2024. While there were other Trump assassination attempts everyone seems to have forgotten about, all eyes are still on the 2024 event, which led to a famous photo of the president holding his fist high for the Pennsylvanian crowd, with red streaks across his face and his bloodied ear in sight. However, any attention he might have hoped to gain from the scary event on its first anniversary might have been overshadowed by a self-imposed issue he just won't wipe off.

Of all the people who could unintentionally expose one of his cosmetic conundrums, President Trump met with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, and recounted his thoughts nearly one year after his assassination attempt in a July 10, 2025, appearance on the latter's Fox News program "My View with Lara Trump." Though the commander in chief's thoughts about the shot at his life were supposed to be the star of the interview, his horrible spray tan yet again stole the show. It's common knowledge among the American public that President Trump's tan consistently reaches new levels of absurdity with bronzer fails so bad they had to be on purpose. This time, ample closeups didn't do him any favors, exposing his burnt-to-a-crisp skin tone, and that he still couldn't figure out how to cover up his pasty ears, parts of his hairline, and the area around his eyes. While we aren't sure if he was sweating over recalling his stressful memory, or if it was just hot inside the White House, President Trump's face, especially his nose, shone for the camera, albeit in a grosser fashion than he may have hoped.