Trump's Tan Reaches New Levels Of Absurdity With Bronzer Fail So Bad It Has To Be On Purpose

Although President Donald Trump seems determined to embrace his "Orange Man" persona and revel in his colorful appearance, he still can't quite get the look right, if that's what he hopes to accomplish. He clearly missed spots around his ears, eyes, and the sides of head prepping for his meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. It apparently didn't occur to him to apply the same product to his hands, which stood out for their natural pasty-white hue.

One thing that felt normal about President Trump's recent spray tan situation was the ensuing ridicule it prompted. Several X, formerly known as Twitter, users took shots at the president's artificially tinted face, and lampooned his excessive, yet poorly-executed attempt to look youthful. "A sure sign of strength and virility!" one X user wrote. "Avert your gaze from his pasty white ears and eye sockets." Others jokingly believed the commander in chief could take his cosmetic enhancements even further and go heavier on the orange levels. "He's one spray away from qualifying as a traffic cone," another X user commented.

President Trump most likely won't catch the hint, no matter how many jokes and criticisms are chucked his way. Thus, though unlikely, we very well could see the day he evolves into a traffic cone, or even the orange fruit, itself.