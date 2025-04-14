Trump's Tan Reaches New Levels Of Absurdity With Bronzer Fail So Bad It Has To Be On Purpose
President Donald Trump's spray tan history is a recurring tale of misused summer foundation and consistently inexcusable fails. The unnatural look has grown nearly as recognizable as the politician himself, and it's solicited endless attention and subsequent digs from both average onlookers and public figures — including Liz Cheney, who made a dig at his tan last year. Though President Trump's overuse of bronzer may have once been an alarming surprise to some spectators, it's unfortunately become a regular feature he's known by. One of his most recent spray tan fails, however, somehow managed to increase the shock value and prove the president's looks are still capable of raising eyebrows.
On April 14, the commander-in-chief met El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele at The White House to discuss the United States' mass deportation of Venezuelan immigrants –the Trump administration has been sending Venezuelans accused of violent crimes to a prison in El Salvador. President Bukele could also have been jump scared by President Trump's abnormal complexion, which bore an exceptional orange glow that would put Oompa Loompas, or his garbage man costume, to shame. Knowing he's well aware of his tan's reputation and the jokes directed toward it, there's no way the head of state applied even more bronze product onto his face without some degree of self-awareness.
His tan just doesn't work
Although President Donald Trump seems determined to embrace his "Orange Man" persona and revel in his colorful appearance, he still can't quite get the look right, if that's what he hopes to accomplish. He clearly missed spots around his ears, eyes, and the sides of head prepping for his meeting with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele. It apparently didn't occur to him to apply the same product to his hands, which stood out for their natural pasty-white hue.
One thing that felt normal about President Trump's recent spray tan situation was the ensuing ridicule it prompted. Several X, formerly known as Twitter, users took shots at the president's artificially tinted face, and lampooned his excessive, yet poorly-executed attempt to look youthful. "A sure sign of strength and virility!" one X user wrote. "Avert your gaze from his pasty white ears and eye sockets." Others jokingly believed the commander in chief could take his cosmetic enhancements even further and go heavier on the orange levels. "He's one spray away from qualifying as a traffic cone," another X user commented.
President Trump most likely won't catch the hint, no matter how many jokes and criticisms are chucked his way. Thus, though unlikely, we very well could see the day he evolves into a traffic cone, or even the orange fruit, itself.