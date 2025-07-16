Nicknames Kamala Harris Has Been Saddled With Over The Years

Just like us normal people, those in the public spotlight aren't immune to nicknames, especially when it comes to politicians. In the world of politics, they're practically a national pastime. If you've made it big enough, you're most likely going to have a few monikers along the path of your career. And, there's no exception, even when you're Kamala Harris. The former vice president, whose first run for office was earlier than most realized, has picked up so many nicknames from friends and foes alike, it's hard to keep count at this point.

In an essay she originally penned for Elle in 2019, Harris divulged the now well-known fact that her stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff, gave her a special nickname to use in lieu of the "stepmom" title: "Instead they came up with the name 'Momala.'" And, you can tell there's just so much affection in that nickname. Her former running mate Tim Walz just might have the most creative nickname for Harris as he admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that on his phone, she's saved as "My dry cleaner." The reason was quite simple as he explained, "They told me to come up with something; it's all I could think of."

In a NowThis interview, the former vice president said during her time as a student at Howard University that she was referred to as a "C-Cubed" for always being "cool, calm, and collected" (via X). Behind the scenes or on stage, Harris has been referred to by so many nicknames, but no one has given her more nicknames than President Donald Trump.