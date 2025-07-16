Nicknames Kamala Harris Has Been Saddled With Over The Years
Just like us normal people, those in the public spotlight aren't immune to nicknames, especially when it comes to politicians. In the world of politics, they're practically a national pastime. If you've made it big enough, you're most likely going to have a few monikers along the path of your career. And, there's no exception, even when you're Kamala Harris. The former vice president, whose first run for office was earlier than most realized, has picked up so many nicknames from friends and foes alike, it's hard to keep count at this point.
In an essay she originally penned for Elle in 2019, Harris divulged the now well-known fact that her stepchildren, Cole and Ella Emhoff, gave her a special nickname to use in lieu of the "stepmom" title: "Instead they came up with the name 'Momala.'" And, you can tell there's just so much affection in that nickname. Her former running mate Tim Walz just might have the most creative nickname for Harris as he admitted on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that on his phone, she's saved as "My dry cleaner." The reason was quite simple as he explained, "They told me to come up with something; it's all I could think of."
In a NowThis interview, the former vice president said during her time as a student at Howard University that she was referred to as a "C-Cubed" for always being "cool, calm, and collected" (via X). Behind the scenes or on stage, Harris has been referred to by so many nicknames, but no one has given her more nicknames than President Donald Trump.
There's psychology behind Trump's nicknames and his mispronunciation of Harris' name
"Lyin' Kamala," "Crazy Kamala," and "border czar" are just some of the wild nicknames Donald Trump has called Kamala Harris (per Politico). Not only has he given her such bizarre nicknames, but he loves to mispronounce her name and call her "Kamabla," or even "Camilla," no matter how many times someone corrects him. And no, they're not just slip-ups.
A nickname is often given to you based on twists and turns from your name or your character, but for Trump and his loyal followers, nicknames are practically a weapon. The nicknames he gives his opponents and anyone he just doesn't like are often a political tool meant to go beyond teasing the individual and entertaining his crowds. It's a strategic way to degrade and belittle the person and stick it in voters' minds. Don't believe us?
During a July 2024 rally, Trump even went as far as admitting he had no qualms about pronouncing Harris' name incorrectly. Per NPR, he recounted being advised on how to say it and continued, "I said, 'Don't worry about it — I couldn't care less if I mispronounce it. I couldn't care less.'" And Myles Durkee, a University of Michigan psychology professor, told NPR that this behavior is simply a microaggression. He further explained that mispronouncing a name that is less common in America when you know how to say it properly is an easy way to paint someone as an outsider. Is it effective? Maybe for his followers, but honestly? Trump's nicknames for everyone just show he's riddled with insecurity and it's not a good look.