Trump's Shady Nicknames For Everyone Are Riddled With Insecurity (& Backfired More Than Once)

Donald Trump has never shied away from taking a page out of a schoolyard bully's book and saddling his opponents with strange nicknames. Although it may seem juvenile for a president to resort to such low blows, Dietram Scheufele, a communications professor at the University of Wisconsin, pointed out in an interviw with Business Insider that Trump's offensive monikers can actually be quite effective for his messaging. "For his audience, what it does is the idea of resonance," Scheufele explained. "A large part of his success is his ability to resonate almost intuitively with an audience with just a few words."

The Republican politician labeled Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" to form an immediate link to the controversy of her supposedly falsely claiming she had Native American heritage. Likewise, Trump even came up with strange nicknames for news networks to make people question their credibility. He didn't put much effort into his monikers for the New York Times and Forbes magazine, simply adding "failing" to the start of their names, per Axios. Likewise, after the 2016 elections concluded, the divisive politician changed CNN's "Clinton News Network" moniker to "Fake News Network."

Of course, Trump has also used nicknames to paint himself in a positive light on several occasions. While speaking at a Women's History Month event at the White House in 2025, the former "Apprentice" host proudly described himself as the "fertilization president," (via People). Although that moniker was undoubtedly icky, Trump likely found solace in knowing that it didn't backfire quite as badly as some of his nicknames for his opponents.