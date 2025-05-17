Kamala Harris' First Run For Office Was Earlier Than You Realized

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has made history on multiple occasions so far, but what many might not know about the former Democratic presidential candidate is that she started practicing running for the country's highest office when she was still an undergraduate at Howard University. Harris, who studied political science and economics, kept herself very busy with extracurricular activities, joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and the debate team (which no doubt proved helpful in delivering a knock to Donald Trump's confidence during the 2024 presidential debate).

"My first run for office was at Howard University, where I was elected freshman class representative of the liberal arts student council," Harris told NBC News in 2019 after she got elected to the Senate. "Running a campaign at Howard was tough! I remember walking up to strangers, asking them to vote for me." One of Harris' former classmates at Howard University, Lita Rosario-Richardson, told the BBC that Harris had always shown an aptitude for politics, recalling how the two of them used to spar with the campus Republicans. "I noticed she had a keen sense of argumentation," Rosario-Richardson said. "That is what attracted me to get her to join [the] debate team [at Howard University], a fearlessness."

As Harris made her bid for the White House in 2024, her former communications director, Gil Duran, told the BBC that Harris had to deal with many naysayers throughout her career, but that rising to the top of the political spectrum was proof she had the x factor. "Many people didn't think she had the discipline and focus to ascend to a position in the White House so quickly... although people knew she had ambition and star potential. It was always clear that she had the raw talent," Duran said.