Whatever Happened To Sandra Bullock?

We've loved watching the stunning transformation of Sandra Bullock over the years. She went from an unassuming action hero in 1994 hit "Speed" to comedic royalty in 2000's "Miss Congeniality," landing on Oscar-winning greatness in 2009 after a star turn in biopic "The Blind Side." Few actors have had the same impressive arc, but if you've found yourself wondering where Bullock is in recent years, you aren't the only one. There's no denying she was everywhere in the '90s and aughts, so why does she no longer seem to land the lead roles she once did? Was it by choice, or has she simply fallen victim to the Hollywood machine?

Back in 2014, Bullock was the world's highest-paid actress, but more money doesn't always mean more happiness. Bullock has gone through the wringer in her private life, from the very public demise of her marriage to reality star Jesse James to the premature death of her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, in 2023. Let's peel back the layers and see how these instances have impacted Bullock's approach to her career and what she's been up to since the glittering days of the '90s and '00s have faded. The actor has been busier than you might have thought, even if it's not always on our screens.