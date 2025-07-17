Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner's Biggest Makeup Mistakes
When it comes to makeup, Harris Faulkner is all over the map. On one hand, while Faulkner might be unrecognizable makeup-free, she's shared plenty of glimpses of her natural face with her social media followers, whether in vintage pics or more recent videos. The Fox News host is also a longtime proponent of skincare to help her maintain a healthy complexion. It's a solid strategy, no matter how many cosmetics she's using on a given day.
Faulkner often takes an over-the-top approach to makeup, with her prominent fake lashes taking a starring role. No look seems to be too maximalist, and she loves to experiment. "Choose a different lash and color palette EVERY day," Faulkner advised on TikTok. While this expansive approach leaves the Fox News host open to making all kinds of makeup discoveries, Faulkner's penchant for trying new things can sometimes lead to trouble. However, she's aware that errors can happen. In an October 2021 Instagram post, Faulkner listed "non-oily makeup remover for fixes along the way" as one of her five essentials for eye makeup.
Of course, beauty looks are subjective, and in some instances, where Faulkner approved of her makeup, others may have thought she should have reached for the makeup remover instead. Dramatic is definitely Faulkner's go-to aesthetic, but on occasion, it's led to makeup mistakes.
Faulkner could've use a lighter hand with liner
Harris Faulkner sported a rather stern expression in this Instagram pic from September 2023. While her eyelashes look great (and unusually understated), the thick line of eyeliner looks like it takes up half her eyelid. In addition, the juxtaposition of eyeshadow shades seems odd, and really narrows the distance between her eye and brow. All together, it makes her eyes look small.
For a more eye-opening appearance, Faulkner might be better off if she had placed the darker eyeshadow on her lids and the lighter shadow along her brow bone.
Faulkner's false eyelashes were a spidery mess
Harris Faulkner's prominent false eyelashes are a signature part of her on-camera style. However, not all lashes are created equal. Unfortunately, Faulkner's have a ton of space between each lash, making them look spidery. She was also heavy-handed with shimmery cosmetics. Faulkner's eyeshadow and lipstick fall into this category, and it's just too much, making it reminiscent of the biggest news anchors' 2024 makeup fails.
To add to the list of problems, Faulkner's foundation looks pretty thick and uber-matte in the natural lighting. It looks especially dry and textured between her eyes. However, it seems she's traveling for work, and hopefully her base layer will look better under whatever pro lighting setup is used when she arrives at her destination.
Faulkner appeared to disregard her own beauty advice
At the 2024 Republican National Convention, Harris Faulkner appears to have forgotten one of her core makeup principles. "No competition between your eyes and lips. Bring the drama with one or the other — not at the same time," Faulkner informed New Beauty in 2017. Unfortunately, her lipstick is such a glowing red shade that it would likely be over-the-top even on its own. As for the eyeshadow, maybe it's the lighting, but it almost looks reminiscent of a frosted purple hue from the 80s.
It's possible that the Fox News host deemed her eyeshadow subtle enough to still adhere to her beauty advice. However, combined with the bold swath of eyeliner and fake lashes, it's way too much for the rest of us.
Faulkner should have glammed up after landing
In a June 2025 TikTok video, Harris Faulkner excitedly explained that she was on her way to an event in the U.K. Surprisingly, even though she was at the beginning of a lengthy trans-Atlantic flight, Faulkner was already sporting prominent eyeliner, fake eyelashes, and eyeshadow.
While it might expedite matters to apply makeup before departure, some assert that this is a huge error due to the dry air. Also, Faulkner didn't say whether or not it was a red-eye flight, but with so many hours in the air, she might have wanted to take a nap to offset jet lag. It would have been tricky to catch a few zzzs without creating a smudgy mess with her makeup.
Faulkner went overboard with her smoky eye
If fake eyelashes are number one in Harris Faulkner's makeup aesthetic, then a smoky eye is a close second. "People can never figure out why my smoky eye looks right day and night," Faulkner informed New Beauty. "It is because the dark indigo hues read less dramatic than black." In this case, however, Faulkner's eyeshadow looks more charcoal than indigo. The thick line of eyeliner on the top and bottom doesn't help, especially since the lower liner is smudged, extending the dark cosmetics even lower.
Faulker's blocky brows only add to the sense that she's overdone the cosmetics. In her makeup-free pics, the Fox News host has thick brows with a natural arch — there's no need to accentuate them with unnecessary products.