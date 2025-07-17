Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner's Biggest Makeup Mistakes

When it comes to makeup, Harris Faulkner is all over the map. On one hand, while Faulkner might be unrecognizable makeup-free, she's shared plenty of glimpses of her natural face with her social media followers, whether in vintage pics or more recent videos. The Fox News host is also a longtime proponent of skincare to help her maintain a healthy complexion. It's a solid strategy, no matter how many cosmetics she's using on a given day.

Faulkner often takes an over-the-top approach to makeup, with her prominent fake lashes taking a starring role. No look seems to be too maximalist, and she loves to experiment. "Choose a different lash and color palette EVERY day," Faulkner advised on TikTok. While this expansive approach leaves the Fox News host open to making all kinds of makeup discoveries, Faulkner's penchant for trying new things can sometimes lead to trouble. However, she's aware that errors can happen. In an October 2021 Instagram post, Faulkner listed "non-oily makeup remover for fixes along the way" as one of her five essentials for eye makeup.

Of course, beauty looks are subjective, and in some instances, where Faulkner approved of her makeup, others may have thought she should have reached for the makeup remover instead. Dramatic is definitely Faulkner's go-to aesthetic, but on occasion, it's led to makeup mistakes.