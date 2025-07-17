Did Simone Biles Ever Address Those Plastic Surgery Rumors? Her Spicy Pic Fanned The Flames
Gymnastics icon Simone Biles is the center of a rumor that has nothing to do with pikes and tumbles. Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, vacationed in Belize during the second week of July 2025, and she shared Instagram photo dumps of sunbathing, fishing excursions, and romantic evenings. Olympic teammate Sunisa Lee responded with heart-eye emojis, but sharp-eyed viewers are focusing on the fact that her cleavage looks considerably fuller now than it has in the past. One user, Dana Omari, put up a side-by-side comparison using one of the Belize pics and another bikini photo from the 2024 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, hinting Biles had some work done over the last year.
Chicago plastic surgeon Dino Mendez, M.D., also offered his professional opinion. "Her breasts look more full, more round, compared to previous photos she's posted on her page, so it is likely that she's had a breast augmentation," he opined. Mendez added that the rumored surgery appeared to have been done recently — hence the overly full look — and that Biles's petite figure would only have required small implants to achieve the desired effect. So did she or didn't she? Biles' reps have so far refused to say. But surgery or no, both her fans and her husband agree the gold medalist looks amazing. "You so fine baby wheeewww," Owens commented.
If indeed Biles did opt to go under the knife, it may be her way of answering another pressing question about her future — and her fans may not be too happy about that.
Is Biles hanging up her leotard?
The 2024 USA Gymnastics teams wowed the crowds in Paris and came home with plenty of hardware. Superstar Simone Biles added four medals to the seven she'd earned in past Games, making her the most overall decorated gymnast in history. But the bigger victory was that she competed at all. Biles' life has had its share of tragedies, including her sudden decision to drop out of the Tokyo Olympics for the sake of her mental health. Critics doubted she'd ever compete again, but her triumph in Paris became one of the greatest sports comeback stories of all time.
Biles has insisted she hasn't made up her mind about competing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, but her Belize gallery suggests otherwise. Assuming she did, um, give her girls a boost, this would drastically change her body proportions in a sport that favors small, boyish figures. Biles would have to train extra hard to maintain her skill level. Plus, she'll be 31 by then, and it's rare for top performers to compete past their 20s. "Typically, after breast augmentations, patients are able to regain full function and strength," Dr. Mendez explained on Instagram. "However, for the GOAT of gymnastics and an elite athlete like herself, I don't think she would take that risk before retiring."
Surgery or not, few would fault Biles if she decided to put her Olympic days behind her. After a record-smashing career and a wall full of trophies, she has little else left to prove. Besides, she has five gymnastics skills named for her — two each on floor and vault and one beam dismount move. Her accomplishments ensure the Biles name and legacy will continue for generations to come.