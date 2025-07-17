Did Simone Biles Ever Address Those Plastic Surgery Rumors? Her Spicy Pic Fanned The Flames

Gymnastics icon Simone Biles is the center of a rumor that has nothing to do with pikes and tumbles. Biles and her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, vacationed in Belize during the second week of July 2025, and she shared Instagram photo dumps of sunbathing, fishing excursions, and romantic evenings. Olympic teammate Sunisa Lee responded with heart-eye emojis, but sharp-eyed viewers are focusing on the fact that her cleavage looks considerably fuller now than it has in the past. One user, Dana Omari, put up a side-by-side comparison using one of the Belize pics and another bikini photo from the 2024 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, hinting Biles had some work done over the last year.

Chicago plastic surgeon Dino Mendez, M.D., also offered his professional opinion. "Her breasts look more full, more round, compared to previous photos she's posted on her page, so it is likely that she's had a breast augmentation," he opined. Mendez added that the rumored surgery appeared to have been done recently — hence the overly full look — and that Biles's petite figure would only have required small implants to achieve the desired effect. So did she or didn't she? Biles' reps have so far refused to say. But surgery or no, both her fans and her husband agree the gold medalist looks amazing. "You so fine baby wheeewww," Owens commented.

If indeed Biles did opt to go under the knife, it may be her way of answering another pressing question about her future — and her fans may not be too happy about that.