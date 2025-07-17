Doug Emhoff's Attempts To Boost Kamala Harris' Campaign Went Terribly Wrong

Kamala Harris was ultimately at peace about losing the election to Donald Trump, and she accepted her defeat with dignity. However, there was definitely a lot of finger-pointing going around the Democratic Party in the aftermath of the election, and we wouldn't be surprised if Harris' own husband, Doug Emhoff, received a slice of the blame after one major political fumble in particular seemingly torpedoed his wife's White House aspirations. To improve Harris' chances of winning the election, Emhoff wanted megastar Taylor Swift to appear on stage with the vice president during her campaign run. Swift had already ended JD Vance with three simple words in her official Harris endorsement. However, many felt that a Swift appearance or performance at a Harris rally would've only taken the presidential hopeful even further.

Facilitating personal celebrity support was usually a task delegated to Harris' professional team. But because of Emhoff's experience and connections as an entertainment lawyer, the USC Gould School of Law graduate might've felt he was better suited to secure a personal visit from Swift. However, when Emhoff reached out to Swift's lawyers about the possibility, their response was far from encouraging. "Swift would do what Swift thought best," Swift's lawyer told Emhoff per the Daily Mail. Swift's support of Harris never went beyond the endorsement letter, which might've changed if her husband had allowed the campaign staff to manage the situation instead. It's unclear if a performance from the "Fortnight" megastar would've turned the tide of the election at all, but perhaps thanks to Emhoff's poor judgment, it's a mystery that we'll never know.