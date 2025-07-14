JD Vance Earns A Brutal New Nickname With Goofy Disneyland Run (So Sorry, Usha)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Disneyland may be the "Happiest Place on Earth," but not if you're JD Vance. The vice president took wife Usha Vance and their children to the California theme park over the weekend. Presumably, the kids had fun, but their dad probably wants to erase the trip from his memory. The public created another cruel nickname for the "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis" author that may top "Sergeant Scribbles," an unflattering moniker that refers to JD's time in the military.

A video of the Ohio native running at Disneyland made its way online to X, and users didn't hesitate to call JD out. In the clip, the VP is seen running, but it ended up looking more like prancing. At one point, his hands do the same motion as Captain Jack Sparrow's during his iconic runs in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies. X users were quick to mock the movement, throwing the GOP's presentation of what makes a man a man back in their face. "This is the 'alpha male' MAGA keeps telling us about? Really?" posted one person.

This is the "alpha male" MAGA keeps telling us about? Really? pic.twitter.com/iKOIeO1uu7 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 13, 2025

It didn't take long for the nickname "JD Prance" to make the rounds online. "That's how you run when you gotta go get your wife to turn off the Nespresso cause it's overflowing," one person joked. Another quipped, "He saw a spider." Needless to say, the run was not good PR for JD.