Meet J.D. Vance's Wife, Usha

In July 2024, Donald Trump flexed his Hollywood connections with his left-field VP pick, J.D. Vance. While the former Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence, served as Trump's right-hand man during his first term as president between 2016 and 2020, the Republican presidential nominee chose the author-turned-politician to join him on the ticket for the 2024 election.

Vance rose to prominence following the publication of his memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," in 2016, which was later adapted into a hit film. Vance has since left the literary world for the political sphere. In 2022, he was elected to the United States Senate as a representative for the state of Ohio. While much of his story is in the public domain, not as much is known about the woman who has been taken along for the ride — his wife, Usha Vance. She has made sporadic media appearances alongside her husband, but there is still much to learn about this addition to the Republican elite.