In 2025, Nicholas Hoult began turning heads with his icy blond hair and smartly tailored fashions, completely embodying his movie star status. "I'm feeling villainous. Murderous. A killer, straight-up fashion killer," he cheekily told Vogue ahead of the "Superman" premiere. In the film, he plays iconic villain Lex Luthor.

But what you probably didn't know about Hoult is that he was not always so slick. Some fans may remember him as the kid with the shaggy bowl cut from the 2002 film "About a Boy." That was the movie that introduced Hoult, who was born in England, to American audiences. He was just 11 at the time — although it wasn't even his first role. Hoult began acting in plays when he was only 3 years old and made his film debut at the age of 5.

From early on, it was clear that Hoult had what it took — a combination of charm, humor, and natural acting talent that has had him working steadily into his adult life. Hoult has shown of his range in everything from teen drama series to period pieces to horror films and more. And while he is clearly very dedicated to his craft, the actor is also a family man, in a relationship with model partner Bryana Holly, with whom he shares two young children.

Let's take a closer look at the stunning transformation of Nicholas Hoult, from his awkward stages to legitimate Hollywood heartthrob status.