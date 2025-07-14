Susan Boyle's Blonde Makeover Leaves Her Tragic Past Behind & Fans Are Emotional
If you've been wondering where Susan Boyle has been, the singer is officially back with a stunning transformation. Boyle first made waves in 2009 when she appeared on "Britain's Got Talent" and stunned the world with a powerful voice that many folks thought didn't match her appearance. Now, over a decade later, her appearance has changed quite a bit, and she can officially weigh in on whether blondes really have more fun.
Boyle was out and about this weekend, and she was definitely not one of the worst-dressed Wimbledon 2025 attendees. One X user shared photos of Boyle at the famous tennis tournament looking like a blonde beauty in an easy breezy all-white ensemble. And, folks on X were thrilled to see Boyle looking happy and healthy after her recent health struggles. In December, Boyle opened up about having had a stroke three years prior and noted that she was finally feeling like her best self again. 'I'm back alright. I'm feeling OK and ready to go," she said, per the Daily Mail. She explained: "I had a major stroke and I've had to fight my way back. It's taken me three years and it's been hard – I'm not going to pretend otherwise – but it's made me determined to keep going." Now, news that she was looking her best at Wimbledon was music to her many fans' ears.
Susan Boyle has no shortage of fans
If there was any question about whether Susan Boyle's fans have stuck with her over the years, there shouldn't after the photos of her at Wimbledon hit the internet. "2 number one albums in both the UK and US in the space of a year and a half and made over 20million quid in the blink of an eye. Then Susan was like, I'm off to put ma feet up. What an icon!" one X user commented on the photos. "Susan Boyle won Britain's Got Talent and has been enjoying life ever since. I love that for her!" another user wrote. Many commenters echoed one netizen's sentiment: "Susan looks lovely." And, many others agreed with another who pointed out "She looks so happy."
In addition to looking lovely, happy, and of course, newly blonde, Boyle has also undergone quite the weight loss transformation since she first arrived on the scene in the early aughts. Still, there is one thing that hasn't changed about the star: her voice. Back in May, Boyle posted a photo of her recording music on Instagram and wrote: "Today was wonderful, emotional, and everything in between. I made my return to the recording studio for the first time in six years, something I was told I might never achieve again." She linked her own cover of "Oh Happy Day," letting fans know that she's happier than ever and that new music is on its way.