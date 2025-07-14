Chip Gaines Fires Back At Fans As Magnolia's New Reality Show Stirs Up Controversy
It's 2025 and some people still can't accept the fact that gay people exist and have families. Chip Gaines realized that the hard way when his new Magnolia Network show, "Back to the Frontier," premiered. The series features a same-sex couple who have two sons. Jason and Joe Hanna-Riggs joined the reality show with their kids, Ethan and Lucas. "Back to the Frontier" transforms modern-day families into those living in the 1800s — which means no smartphones, video games, or Uber.
The show has nothing to do with sexuality; the Hanna-Riggs couple joined the series and just happened to be gay. Too bad many of Chip and Joanna Gaines's conservative fans disagreed. The father of five responded on X to the backlash he and his wife were receiving. He expressed disappointment at many Christians' judgmental behavior and encouraged them to open their minds. "It's a sad Sunday when 'non believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian," Chip added, with a broken heart emoji.
"I'm just sad. I can't let my kids watch your show now, since I'm trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world — lies you're now participating in," one person responded. Another critic accused Chip of promoting "sin in [his] program." Two dads went on a reality show with their sons; it's not that deep, folks.
A gay couple was featured on the show's ad looking for families
Despite the backlash, the Hanna-Riggs family seemed to have a fun time on the series. On Instagram, the family wrote, "We are extremely honored to be one of the three modern day families going ["Back to the Frontier"] because visibility matters and [is] so important."
A big reason the family applied to be on the show was because of the casting call for applicants. " ... I saw a gay couple on the front of that flyer," Jason Hanna-Riggs told Realtor.com, "and so, looking back, I initially thought it would be a great opportunity for representation for same-sex couples." Being on the show taught the family gratitude for all the modern technology and conveniences 21st century parents have, versus the severe lack of those benefits 19th century parents had to endure.
Besides the show's backlash, Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines have had to deal with divorce rumors, with people noting red flags in their relationship that hint there's trouble in paradise. Being in the public eye isn't always easy, especially when something so personal becomes public. Despite any rumored issues in their marriage, kudos to them for sticking to their guns and standing behind their decision to cast a same-sex couple on their reality series.