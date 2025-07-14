Chip Gaines Fires Back At Fans As Magnolia's New Reality Show Stirs Up Controversy

It's 2025 and some people still can't accept the fact that gay people exist and have families. Chip Gaines realized that the hard way when his new Magnolia Network show, "Back to the Frontier," premiered. The series features a same-sex couple who have two sons. Jason and Joe Hanna-Riggs joined the reality show with their kids, Ethan and Lucas. "Back to the Frontier" transforms modern-day families into those living in the 1800s — which means no smartphones, video games, or Uber.

The show has nothing to do with sexuality; the Hanna-Riggs couple joined the series and just happened to be gay. Too bad many of Chip and Joanna Gaines's conservative fans disagreed. The father of five responded on X to the backlash he and his wife were receiving. He expressed disappointment at many Christians' judgmental behavior and encouraged them to open their minds. "It's a sad Sunday when 'non believers' have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian," Chip added, with a broken heart emoji.

"I'm just sad. I can't let my kids watch your show now, since I'm trying to protect their eyes and hearts from the lies of the world — lies you're now participating in," one person responded. Another critic accused Chip of promoting "sin in [his] program." Two dads went on a reality show with their sons; it's not that deep, folks.