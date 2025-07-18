Does Brigitte Macron Wear Wigs? Her Questionable Hair Styles Are Causing A Stir
Brigitte Macron has a fair share of critics thanks to the controversial way she met her husband, Emmanuel Macron. But her peculiar hairstyle has only given her naysayers another reason to attack her. Although she's switched up her 'do on a few occasions, Brigitte's spent a good chunk of her political career sporting blonde bob-styled hair that never drops past her shoulders. However, no matter how she wears her locks, it never fails to drum up rumors that she's wearing a wig.
But the accusation isn't just her critics' attempt to get under her skin, and there are a few reasons why France's first lady sporting a wig makes some sense. Brigitte's hair doesn't really match her age, for instance. While in her 70s, her locks look as golden and luscious as women half her age. Hair dye could explain the color, but it doesn't account for its thickness. Of course, there are both men and women out there who are fortunate enough to retain healthy hair well into their 70s and even 80s. However, there are throwback photos of Brigitte wearing her signature blonde mane in her younger years, showing that her hair hasn't aged a day.
One social media user might've uncovered the mystery of Brigitte Macron's hair
When internet sleuths aren't focused on strange things about Brigette and Emmanuel Macron's marriage, they're instead focused on strange things about Brigette's hair. Social media doesn't miss an opportunity to harp on the politician's hairdo, no matter the occasion. When most of the world was mourning Pope Francis, the groundbreaking head of the Catholic Church who died at 88, Brigitte provided a lot of unintentional levity for some of her haters. A picture of Brigitte and her husband at the funeral was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where her large mane once again attracted a lot of unwanted attention. "2 raccoons and a squirrel died in making that wig," one user posted. "Looks a lot like Jane Fonda," another commenter wrote.
In another image posted on X, the controversial figure has a large white hair clip attached to the back of her hair, which made her hair look extra detached from her scalp. "Brigitte Macron needs a new wig ... this one died," the user wrote upon bringing attention to the odd accessory. Of course, it's not conclusive evidence that her hair isn't fake. But we imagine it'll certainly make the wig rumors even louder than they were before.