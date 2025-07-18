Does Brigitte Macron Wear Wigs? Her Questionable Hair Styles Are Causing A Stir

Brigitte Macron has a fair share of critics thanks to the controversial way she met her husband, Emmanuel Macron. But her peculiar hairstyle has only given her naysayers another reason to attack her. Although she's switched up her 'do on a few occasions, Brigitte's spent a good chunk of her political career sporting blonde bob-styled hair that never drops past her shoulders. However, no matter how she wears her locks, it never fails to drum up rumors that she's wearing a wig.

But the accusation isn't just her critics' attempt to get under her skin, and there are a few reasons why France's first lady sporting a wig makes some sense. Brigitte's hair doesn't really match her age, for instance. While in her 70s, her locks look as golden and luscious as women half her age. Hair dye could explain the color, but it doesn't account for its thickness. Of course, there are both men and women out there who are fortunate enough to retain healthy hair well into their 70s and even 80s. However, there are throwback photos of Brigitte wearing her signature blonde mane in her younger years, showing that her hair hasn't aged a day.