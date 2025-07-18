Michelle Obama's Parental Request Of Barack Says It All About Their Priorities

Being the president of the United States is a 24/7 job — which can make things difficult when you're also a parent. Barack Obama was president for two terms, and his young daughters, Malia and Sasha, were 10 and 7 years old, respectively, when they moved into the White House. But Michelle Obama didn't want her husband's parental duties to fall by the wayside now that he was the leader of the free world. You can't push pause on being a dad; while the country needed its President, Malia and Sasha also needed their father.

During an episode of her "IMO" podcast that she co-hosts with brother Craig Robinson, Michelle had guest Julia Louis-Dreyfus on the show. When the "Veep" star mentioned she didn't know how Barack managed everything, Michelle said she pulled him into it, despite the fact that neither of them had a lot of free time. "It was like, no, you got to go to parent-teacher conference, and he wanted to go," the daring style icon admitted. "It's like, even if you don't have to go, you have to go. You have to get the school normalized to you being the type of engaged parent that you were before election night."

Michelle then shared how before he became POTUS, Barack was like every other regular dad. He went to his kids' school for events and coached their basketball games. That kind of commitment wasn't going to stop just because he got a new job and office.