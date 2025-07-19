The Reason For Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello's Divorce Is All In Their Age Gap
No, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello didn't divorce because she didn't like sleeping with him. In a January 2024 interview with El País, Vergara revealed that her "marriage broke up because my husband was younger." Manganiello had expressed his desire to be a father, and the "Modern Family" star didn't want to be a geriatric mom. Vergara had done the mom thing when she had her son, Manolo Gonzalez, at 19, and now that he was in his 30s, she was looking forward to welcoming a grandchild, but she wasn't looking to raise a child all over again.
Vergara and Manganiello had a seven-year age gap, and while that may not seem like a significant one, our expert, Susan Trombetti, a successful matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, says an age gap means partners are at different stages in life. This, in turn, can lead to disagreements, here and there, over long-term goals each partner has for the marriage. Trombetti explains these types of situations "can create problems and resentment over time ... it can cause distance," and make it hard for understanding between the two, which ultimately leads to "less bonding."
In Vergara's case, our expert says it's obvious they were clearly in different stages, and it seems they just could not come back from it. Trombetti added that, unlike other disagreements that can often be worked through, "if she doesn't want to be a Mom and is ready to be a grandparent, there is just no compromise."
Why having another kid just wasn't realistic for Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara knew having another kid wasn't realistic for her, and no, it wasn't for selfish reasons. The first thing she said after admitting she didn't want to be an old mom was that it just wouldn't be fair to the child. She also added, "I respect whoever does, but that's just not for me anymore." Also, Vergara, who is in her 50s, continued to explain, "I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things."
Vergara's right, it's not as simple as whether she wants to have a baby or not. Her transparency sheds light on the physical and emotional changes women face and the decisions they must make as they age. Matchmaking expert Susan Trombetti told The List how crucial it is for deal-breaking factors like this to be discussed "before you even go down the road to exclusivity." People are so easily caught up in their emotions and rush into things, only to be heartbroken to find out they're not on the same page.
While we don't know whether any of Vergara's dating rumors are true or not, one thing is crystal clear: the badass woman knows what she wants in life. Vergara seems to be focusing on herself and enjoying her freedom.