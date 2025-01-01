The Tragic Story Of Sofia Vergara's Son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara's Life

Emmy nominee Sofia Vergara made viewers laugh for more than 10 years on "Modern Family." And in real life, family is just as important to her. Sofia gave birth to her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in 1991 when she was just 19 years old. His father is Joe Gonzalez, Sofia's high school flame and her first husband. (The couple was married from 1991 to 1993.)

Manolo graduated from Emerson College in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in film production. He has tried his hand at his mother's craft, acting in films such as "Destined to Ride" and the series "Guilty Party." He also appeared alongside his famous mom in advertisements for Head and Shoulders shampoo and had a cameo in her 2015 movie "Hot Pursuit." Manolo even made a guest appearance when his mom hosted Saturday Night Live in 2012.

Today, Manolo has become a chef and entrepreneur but is best known for being the host of "Celebrity Family Food Battle" on The Roku Channel. He launched CANINI by Baguette in 2019 – a line of dog beds, clothes, and accessories inspired by his own dog named Baguette. In 2024, Sofia and Manolo together launched the TOMA brand of empanadas. It is clear that the "America's Got Talent" judge and her son have a close relationship, and the two have had to lean on each other in hard times. They have relied on one another in times of loss and "grew up together," as Sofia put it while in conversation with People.

