Inside The Rumors About Sofia Vergara's Dating Life (& Her Potential New Man)

Sofia Vergara's dating history has been anything but uneventful. Besides her marriage to Joe Manganiello, she's been romantically involved with quite the cast of characters, including A-list actor Tom Cruise, who it's believed she broke up with due to his ties to Scientology, and Chris Paciello, who was charged with murder in the late '90s and reportedly worked with the Mafia. And we can't forget the aftermath of her 2014 split with Nick Loeb. After breaking off their engagement, Sofia became ensnared in a years-long legal battle with him regarding custody of embryos they had produced together and frozen.

Advertisement

There's no doubt that Sofia's love life has been messy, but she's not giving up anytime soon nor limiting herself to just the men in Los Angeles, where she lives. During a January 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," she gushed over how much she loves the Big Apple, saying, "I love it. Who doesn't love New York City? I mean it's the people, it's the energy. ... I think that you have more options with men, also." Sofia added: "I think there's a bigger [dating pool]. I'm going to spend more time in New York." Hopefully, her time on the East Coast will help her find a great match. But for now, one man remains Sofia's top priority — her son. In December 2024, she posted a picture with Manolo Gonzalez Vergara on Instagram, writing: "Happy new year from Paris with my one and only."

Advertisement