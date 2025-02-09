Inside The Rumors About Sofia Vergara's Dating Life (& Her Potential New Man)
There were many reasons why Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's divorce didn't come as a surprise. A year before their 2023 split, Sofia said she didn't like sleeping with Manganiello anymore, which should have been our first red flag. Our second should have been the dry Instagram post that seemingly changed everything for the couple. But the real reason Sofia and Manganiello split was heartbreaking. "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Sofia told Spanish newspaper El País in January 2024. For Sofia, who had her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara in 1991, having more kids wasn't an option. "I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she added.
Fortunately, the "Griselda" star hasn't given up on love. In October 2023, she was spotted going to dinner with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. About six months later, she posted him caring for her post-surgery on her Instagram Story and included "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman" in the caption (via E! News). But in January 2025, she seemingly confirmed they were donezo after telling Access Hollywood she was manifesting "Health, money, a boyfriend, or a lover maybe," in the new year. A week later, photos of Sofia smiling while out with Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton in New York City circulated on the internet. However, sources later told TMZ that the pair wasn't dating and was joined by their friends during the lunch.
Sofia Vergara's dating history has been tumultuous
Sofia Vergara's dating history has been anything but uneventful. Besides her marriage to Joe Manganiello, she's been romantically involved with quite the cast of characters, including A-list actor Tom Cruise, who it's believed she broke up with due to his ties to Scientology, and Chris Paciello, who was charged with murder in the late '90s and reportedly worked with the Mafia. And we can't forget the aftermath of her 2014 split with Nick Loeb. After breaking off their engagement, Sofia became ensnared in a years-long legal battle with him regarding custody of embryos they had produced together and frozen.
There's no doubt that Sofia's love life has been messy, but she's not giving up anytime soon nor limiting herself to just the men in Los Angeles, where she lives. During a January 2024 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," she gushed over how much she loves the Big Apple, saying, "I love it. Who doesn't love New York City? I mean it's the people, it's the energy. ... I think that you have more options with men, also." Sofia added: "I think there's a bigger [dating pool]. I'm going to spend more time in New York." Hopefully, her time on the East Coast will help her find a great match. But for now, one man remains Sofia's top priority — her son. In December 2024, she posted a picture with Manolo Gonzalez Vergara on Instagram, writing: "Happy new year from Paris with my one and only."