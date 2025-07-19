The Young Sheldon Stars You Didn't Know Are Related In Real Life
It's easy to think the cast of "Young Sheldon" is related because they make such a convincing family on-screen. But despite what Iain Armitage calls his co-stars on Instagram, they are not a family, at least in the genetic sense. That is, except for two actors that you might recognize from "The Big Bang Theory" universe. Devout Christian and Sheldon's loving mother, Mary Cooper, stole the show as the "Young Sheldon" matriarch, thanks to stunning actor Zoe Perry. But before Perry took the role in the prequel series, fellow actor Laurie Metcalf played Mrs. Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" before it was canceled. Not-so-coincidentally, Metcalf is Perry's mother in real life.
It wasn't the first time Perry played one of her mom's characters; she portrayed the younger version of Metcalf's Jackie Harris in "Roseanne." "Big Bang" creator, Chuck Lorre, worked on "Roseanne" early in his career, which means he knew Perry since she was young, and that she could mimic her mom well. Regarding whether it gave her an edge during "Young Sheldon" auditions, Perry told The Hollywood Reporter, "I went in knowing that I had this odd connection on my side. Odd meaning that I am my mother's daughter, and there was a character already established by her." However, Perry still felt she had to work hard to prove herself because Mary Cooper would be a different kind of character, considering the time differences between "Young Sheldon" and "TBBT."
Zoe Perry on reprising her mom's Big Bang character
Getting cast might have been hard work for Zoe Perry, but channeling her mother while filming the seven seasons of "Young Sheldon" was much easier. Perry quipped to People in a 2017 interview, " ... my voice and some mannerisms that audiences might be familiar with ... are just, weirdly enough, at my disposal." Perry certainly brought back her mom's foundational qualities to Mary Cooper, including her Southern hospitality and mama bear tendencies. But Perry also had room to explore a whole new side of the character, which she said she appreciated.
Perry unfortunately had to say goodbye to Mary when the series wrapped in 2024 — but she's reprised the role for brief appearances on the "Big Bang" spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage." Opening up to TVLine about the show coming to a close, Perry said she was surprisingly moved by certain character milestones, including her TV son Georgie's (Montana Jordan) wedding. "It's wild," she said. "You get attached to these characters."
Since the series finale of "Young Sheldon," Perry has broken the tradition of playing her mom's characters and instead worked with her mom outright. The duo got to act side by side when the latter played a recurring two-episode role as a police officer on the "Roseanne" spinoff, "The Conners," in 2025. If the "Roseanne" universe wants a prequel featuring a young Jackie, they know who to call.