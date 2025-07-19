The Young Sheldon Stars You Didn't Know Are Related In Real Life

It's easy to think the cast of "Young Sheldon" is related because they make such a convincing family on-screen. But despite what Iain Armitage calls his co-stars on Instagram, they are not a family, at least in the genetic sense. That is, except for two actors that you might recognize from "The Big Bang Theory" universe. Devout Christian and Sheldon's loving mother, Mary Cooper, stole the show as the "Young Sheldon" matriarch, thanks to stunning actor Zoe Perry. But before Perry took the role in the prequel series, fellow actor Laurie Metcalf played Mrs. Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory" before it was canceled. Not-so-coincidentally, Metcalf is Perry's mother in real life.

It wasn't the first time Perry played one of her mom's characters; she portrayed the younger version of Metcalf's Jackie Harris in "Roseanne." "Big Bang" creator, Chuck Lorre, worked on "Roseanne" early in his career, which means he knew Perry since she was young, and that she could mimic her mom well. Regarding whether it gave her an edge during "Young Sheldon" auditions, Perry told The Hollywood Reporter, "I went in knowing that I had this odd connection on my side. Odd meaning that I am my mother's daughter, and there was a character already established by her." However, Perry still felt she had to work hard to prove herself because Mary Cooper would be a different kind of character, considering the time differences between "Young Sheldon" and "TBBT."