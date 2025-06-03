Mary Cooper From Young Sheldon Is Absolutely Stunning In Real Life

For all seven seasons of CBS's hit "Big Bang Theory" prequel series "Young Sheldon," Zoe Perry starred as Mary Cooper — the doting, devoutly Christian mother of boy genius Sheldon Cooper. And vanity may be a sin, but certainly there's no harm in us saying that Perry is absolutely gorgeous in real life, right? Not only that, but like many of her "Young Sheldon" castmates, she's had an utterly stunning transformation.

A young Perry got her first taste of Hollywood back in the '90s, when she appeared on the popular sitcom "Roseanne" as a younger version of Jackie Harris, the character made famous by her mother, Laurie Metcalf. Perry properly embraced acting as a career a decade later, landing minor roles in shows like "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" and "Cold Case" before eventually securing some slightly more substantial roles in shows like the short-lived ABC thriller "The Family" and the penultimate season of the political thriller "Scandal."

Perry's career came full-circle in a way in 2025, when she started appearing on the "Roseanne" spinoff series "The Conners," albeit as a new character named Officer Binkowski. That said, Perry's big break was undeniably her role on "Young Sheldon," which ran from 2017 to 2024. And in addition to playing the mother of Sheldon Cooper, her character on the show was the loving wife of George Cooper, played by Lance Barber. However, Perry's real-life partner is husband Gab Taraboulsy, and by all accounts, the two have a great relationship away from the cameras.