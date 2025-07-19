Is Reba McEntire's Hair Real? Inside The Wig Rumors
Reba McEntire has worn some bold hairstyles over the years. But some have wondered if what they're seeing is always McEntire's real hair. In May 2024, Glam pondered whether McEntire was wearing a wig at that year's Academy of Country Music Awards, and even consulted hairstylist Luna Viola on the matter. Later that year, the outlet again reached out to Viola regarding speculation that McEntire also wore a wig at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. "Yes, Reba is known for wearing wigs and hair pieces," the hairstylist said. Glam even queried if something was going on with McEntire's natural locks behind the scenes. As it turns out, though, all the investigation may have been slightly unnecessary, as McEntire has been forthcoming about the fact that she wears wigs.
McEntire addressed her wig usage during an interview with People in 2019, implying that utilizing hairpieces was better for her natural locks. "I wear wigs a lot because it's so much easier, and I'm having a blast," she said (via Nadula). Notably, McEntire is nearly unrecognizable with her natural hair, which is actually rather curly. So, given how much she loves to change up her look, and how constantly straightening curly hair can cause heat damage, we can definitely see where McEntire is coming from. Luna Viola seemed to concur, as she told Glam all that goes into keeping wigs looking good, and all that maintenance would undoubtedly take a toll on real hair.
Reba McEntire once wore a wig for five straight months
Reba McEntire also revealed in her 2023 book "Not That Fancy" that she once wore a wig for months on end after cutting her iconic red hair short in the 1990s. However, this had less to do with maintaining the health of her natural hair, and more to do with the fact that the country singer's management team was incredibly protective over her image.
According to McEntire, her handlers wanted to keep her fresh pixie cut under wraps until they felt the time was right to hard-launch the new look. "I had actually cut my hair off in June, but the album [What If It's You] didn't release until November, so I had to wear a wig until we were ready to reveal the new look," she wrote in her memoir (via NBC), adding, "I finally debuted my short hair at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards show, and it felt so good!"
In a 2024 interview with Glamour, the "Fancy" singer explained that getting her team to let her cut her hair short in the first place was already a battle in and of itself. "It took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about,'" McEntire recalled.
