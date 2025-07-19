Is Reba McEntire's Hair Real? Inside The Wig Rumors

Reba McEntire also revealed in her 2023 book "Not That Fancy" that she once wore a wig for months on end after cutting her iconic red hair short in the 1990s. However, this had less to do with maintaining the health of her natural hair, and more to do with the fact that the country singer's management team was incredibly protective over her image.

According to McEntire, her handlers wanted to keep her fresh pixie cut under wraps until they felt the time was right to hard-launch the new look. "I had actually cut my hair off in June, but the album [What If It's You] didn't release until November, so I had to wear a wig until we were ready to reveal the new look," she wrote in her memoir (via NBC), adding, "I finally debuted my short hair at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards show, and it felt so good!"

In a 2024 interview with Glamour, the "Fancy" singer explained that getting her team to let her cut her hair short in the first place was already a battle in and of itself. "It took almost a year for me to talk them into letting me cut my hair. They told me my hair was my image. 'You got your big hair all jacked up to Jesus. You can't cut your hair off.' And I said, 'Well, it'll give you something else to talk about,'" McEntire recalled.

