The Real Reason Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston Broke Up

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were such an iconic couple that people continue to ponder the reason for their 2005 divorce even decades later. The consensus is that the "F1" star cheated on his first wife with his second, fellow megastar Angelina Jolie. After all, the year leading up to Aniston and Pitt's shocking divorce announcement was plagued by rumors that he had developed a romantic connection with his co-star while they were working together on "Mr. and Mrs. Smith."

During a 2006 Vanity Fair interview, the "Friends" alum admitted that she was confused about how her first husband's relationship with the "Maleficent" star evolved into something romantic, while the conflicting stories in the media only muddled her understanding of things further. Despite everything, Aniston still asserted, "I choose to believe my husband." She continued, "At this point, I wouldn't be surprised by anything, but I would much rather choose to believe him." Her longtime friend, and fellow "Friends" alum, Courteney Cox similarly reasoned that the "Babylon" star likely didn't act on his feelings for Jolie while he was still married.

Moreover, Cox revealed that Pitt had already told his then-wife that he was developing a close bond with his co-star. Even if he didn't cheat on Aniston, his marriage still paid the price of his connection with Jolie since it caused the Oscar winner to grow distant from her and prevented Pitt from emotionally supporting the "Murder Mystery" star. However, when Diane Sawyer questioned the actor about whether his feelings for Jolie had caused his first divorce, Pitt confidently answered: "No" (via YouTube). Notably, there may have been other pressure points in Pitt and Aniston's relationship.