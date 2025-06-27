Jennifer Aniston's Brutal Six-Word Description Of Brad Pitt After Their Split Explains So Much

The early 2000s brought us some legendary celebrity couples, including but not limited to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and, perhaps most famously of all, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, who had a lavish wedding in 2000, and by all accounts appeared to have a dreamy, almost fairytale-like relationship. But by 2005, they had split for good. And within a year of their separation, the "Friends" star offered a clue as to what Pitt was really like behind closed doors that, in hindsight, sheds a lot of light on the drama (and trauma) that he reportedly caused in his next relationship.

Angelina Jolie, his second wife, alleged that Pitt "physically and verbally assaulted [her] and the children," per NBC News, which chimed with what Aniston disclosed about him years prior. "There's a sensitivity chip that's missing," she remarked in a 2006 chat with Vanity Fair, not long after their divorce was finalized. The TV icon was discussing the W magazine spread that had run the year before featuring Pitt and Jolie as a happy couple with children and headlined: "Domestic Bliss."

It was apparently a concept developed and monetized by the "Fight Club" star. But it read as pretty heartless given how public the beloved couple's split was, though apparently not out of character, considering the fact that Pitt and Aniston had just separated and there were unjust rumors going around that Pitt had left because Aniston didn't want to have a kid so she could prioritize her career.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.