The Truth About Kamala Harris' Relationship With Stepson Cole Emhoff
Blended families are more common than ever before — so much so that we're even seeing them in the nation's highest offices. Case in point: When Former Vice President Kamala Harris married husband Doug Emhoff in 2014, she instantly became a stepmom to his two children, Ella and Cole Emhoff. Make no mistake, though, for all intents and purposes, she is their second mother. Harris' stepchildren even call her by the nickname "Momala," as they feel that simply saying "stepmom" underplays her role in their lives. And since we've already delved into the truth about Harris' relationship with stepdaughter Ella, we figured we'd do the same for the former VP's relationship with her stepson Cole.
For starters, Cole is unlike his parents (or even his model sister, for that matter) in that he generally stays out of the spotlight. That said, he certainly shows up for his parents when it counts. Both Cole and Ella were in attendance when Joe Biden and Harris were sworn in as president and VP, respectively, back in 2021. Later, when Harris herself ran for president in 2024, Cole and his wife Greenley posed for a selfie as they proudly cast their votes for her.
Doug Emhoff posted the photo on Instagram that November, sweetly captioning it: "Cole and Greenley voted for Kamala and their futures." This public show of support seemed fitting, given that Harris actually officiated Cole and Greenley's wedding back in 2023. However, her bond with her stepson notably goes back much further than that.
Cole Emhoff on welcoming Kamala Harris into his family
Amid Kamala Harris' 2024 campaign for the White House, her stepson Cole Emhoff made a rare public appearance at the Democratic National Convention. As part of his involvement, Cole narrated a video where he not only opened up about his close relationship with father Doug Emhoff, but what it was like to welcome Harris into their family more than a decade prior. As one would expect, it wasn't easy on Cole when his biological parents, Doug and Kerstin Emhoff, ended their marriage. However, the process was made significantly easier by the fact that Doug and Kerstin maintained a good relationship after the split, as well as the fact that Harris was a great fit for their household.
Cole noted that he and younger sister Ella Emhoff couldn't help but marvel as Doug's romance with the politician bloomed. "Ella and I would laugh watching them fall in love, acting like teenagers," he recalled in the video (via People). "In 2014, Kamala became Momala. She took over Sunday night dinners and taught Doug how to actually cook." Cole added that the former district attorney's ever-evolving political career came with its own challenges, but it was nothing they couldn't handle.
"Our blended family wasn't used to politics or the spotlight, but when Kamala became senator, we were all excited to step up. Especially my dad," he shared. Although it was strange suddenly seeing his father joining Harris in such a high-profile position, Cole was continually inspired by the bond they maintained.