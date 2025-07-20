The Truth About Kamala Harris' Relationship With Stepson Cole Emhoff

Blended families are more common than ever before — so much so that we're even seeing them in the nation's highest offices. Case in point: When Former Vice President Kamala Harris married husband Doug Emhoff in 2014, she instantly became a stepmom to his two children, Ella and Cole Emhoff. Make no mistake, though, for all intents and purposes, she is their second mother. Harris' stepchildren even call her by the nickname "Momala," as they feel that simply saying "stepmom" underplays her role in their lives. And since we've already delved into the truth about Harris' relationship with stepdaughter Ella, we figured we'd do the same for the former VP's relationship with her stepson Cole.

For starters, Cole is unlike his parents (or even his model sister, for that matter) in that he generally stays out of the spotlight. That said, he certainly shows up for his parents when it counts. Both Cole and Ella were in attendance when Joe Biden and Harris were sworn in as president and VP, respectively, back in 2021. Later, when Harris herself ran for president in 2024, Cole and his wife Greenley posed for a selfie as they proudly cast their votes for her.

Doug Emhoff posted the photo on Instagram that November, sweetly captioning it: "Cole and Greenley voted for Kamala and their futures." This public show of support seemed fitting, given that Harris actually officiated Cole and Greenley's wedding back in 2023. However, her bond with her stepson notably goes back much further than that.