Signs Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron's Marriage Won't Make It Another Year

It appears Brigitte Macron is taking a page out of the Melania Trump handbook — she's been publicly dodging her husband's, French President Emmanuel Macron's, attempts at physical contact or affection, which, naturally, has only fanned the flames where divorce rumors are concerned. Melania has repeatedly snubbed President Donald Trump's PDA efforts, and she seems to care little about the internet scuttlebutt that follows. Brigitte, it appears, doesn't mind it either.

This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. Not only are Emmanuel and Brigitte one of those political couples with a massive age gap, but the story of how they met is downright scandalous. The French president first met Brigitte when he was 15. She was 39 — and his drama and French teacher. The real kicker? Brigitte was married with kids about the same age as Emmanuel. The two entered into a clandestine relationship that later became public fodder, leaving the future French president's parents, who first thought their son and one of Brigitte's daughters were together, shellshocked. Emmanuel was shipped off to boarding school, and Brigitte thought that would be the end of it — he would forget all about her and date within his own age pool. He didn't. The two kept in touch, writing each other letters, and Emmanuel made it clear that he wanted to marry Brigitte. And so he did, in 2007. By then, Emmanuel and Brigitte were 29 and 54, respectively.

Naturally, their relationship has remained the subject of some title-tattle, and one can't help but wonder how much pressure the unrelenting gossip puts on their marriage. When taking into account some recent public kerfuffles between the two, their marriage might not make it another year.