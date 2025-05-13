Melania Trump Has Repeatedly Snubbed Donald's PDA Efforts (& It Doesn't Help Those Divorce Rumors)

Over the years, tons of commentators have spotted telltale signs that Donald and Melania Trump's marriage might be on the rocks, and the first couple hasn't exactly instilled public confidence in their relationship in the interim. We give the president points for trying, but his wife appears to have forgotten on several occasions that cameras are trained on her — and Melania's cold, or even outright repulsed, reactions to her husband's PDA. Shortly after the divisive politician survived an assassination attempt in July 2024, he appeared at the Republican National Convention and Melania, for once, was proudly by her husband's side. But when Donald leaned in for a kiss, she quickly turned her cheek.

The first lady didn't really return her husband's affection either, swiftly stepping aside once he finally let her go. One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, joked that Melania "friend-zoned Donald Trump on national TV." Notably, this wasn't the first time that the former model appeared eager to get as far away from her husband as possible. Another memorable snub occurred following a 2020 presidential debate. As the political power couple left the stage, Melania seemed in a hurry to pull her hand out of Donald's grip. The president awkwardly patted his wife's back in response.

And then there was the infamous slap during the Trumps' 2017 visit to Israel. Donald reached for his wife's hand upon their arrival, which she promptly slapped away. Ouch. "Maybe she gave him a low 5," one observer quipped. While there are many weird things about Donald and Melania's relationship that fans seem happy to ignore, we can't look past these repeated PDA snubs from the first lady. And yet, despite ample speculation that Melania was ready to ditch Donald the second he lost the 2020 election, she didn't.