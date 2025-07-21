Harris Faulkner's Bizarre Superhero Cape Should Never Be Aired Again

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Being a news anchor has to come with its own set of pressures, such as making sure you don't stumble over your words — or wearing something absolutely unhinged. Too bad Harris Faulkner didn't seem to get that memo on the latter. On June 9, the "Outnumbered" host on Fox News did her job wearing what looked to be a red cape you'd expect to be in a superhero movie. (Faulkner clearly hasn't seen "The Incredibles," otherwise she'd know the dangers of wearing capes.)

The red was a pretty shade, but the style of the piece caused it to lose its luster. It was like half a poncho, and wearing a "poncho" indoors is just as tacky as wearing sunglasses inside. It could also have been viewed as a super strict school district's answer to getting girls to stop showing off those pesky shoulders so the poor boys won't be distracted. Ergo, it seemed a little ridiculous and over-the-top.

Faulkner has had a stunning transformation, but she did herself a disservice wearing that bizarre piece of clothing that couldn't decide if it wanted to be a cloak or a cardigan. Plus, she packed on the cosmetics to do her job, which will make her look unrecognizable when people see her without all that makeup.