The Handmaid's Tale Cast Looks Stunning In Full Glam
After six seasons on Hulu, "The Handmaid's Tale" came to an explosive ending (literally), with the finale dropping on May 27, 2025. When the last episode hit streaming airwaves, it left audiences with a pathway of hope for the next generation of red-robed women. (The sequel to the series, "The Testaments," was already in production by April 2025.)
The show premiered in April 2017 and immediately won not only a huge fan base, but a Hollywood one as well. "The Handmaid's Tale" received numerous accolades and was nominated for over 75 Emmy Awards (they won more than a dozen). While the costumes were striking, the female stars of the show were regularly filmed without makeup, and their wardrobe was considerably less fashionable than "Big Little Lies," which debuted a few months prior.
Despite audiences getting used to seeing the show's stars in a mascara-free zone, the cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" is no stranger to dressing up outside of the Gilead set. In fact, when the women lost their bonnets and found a red carpet event, they pulled out all the stops with their gowns, makeup, and mane moves.
Elisabeth Moss sparkles in sequins
From dressing retro as Peggy on "Mad Men" to a red robe as June on "The Handmaid's Tale," Elisabeth Moss hasn't given us a lot of modern glam moments on TV. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have it in her to look smashing on the red carpet, and to wow us with her stunning transformations. For one Hollywood movie premiere, she poured herself into a figure-hugging sparkling dress in a deep shade of plum. From the tips of her deep-purple, polished fingers to the top of her expertly waved tresses, she looked every inch the award-winning star she is.
Yvonne Strahovski stuns with bare shoulders
On "The Handmaid's Tale," Yvonne Strahovski dressed as conservatively as her character Serena felt was necessary. In real life, though, the "Chuck" actor isn't afraid to show a little — or a lot — of skin. Her gown at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards was a fashionable homage to her slim figure, and showcased all of her shoulders, her full clavicle, and a great deal of chest thanks to very low, off-the-shoulder sleeves and a triangular cut-out. To up the glam quotient even further, she paired the dress with a dazzling choker necklace and smoky eyes.
Alexis Bledel is chic in sparkling stripes
When Emily left Gilead after Season 4 of "The Handmaid's Tale," we wondered what happened to Alexis Bledel, and thought our days of seeing the star on the Hulu show were over. She surprised us all, though, when she turned up in the finale. Having watched Bledel grow up on "Gilmore Girls," she's given us years of both Stars Hollows and red-carpet looks, each more fabulous than the last. Her red-carpet walk before the Screen Actors' Guild Awards included a sophisticated gown with intricate beading and sheer sleeves. Beachy waves, dark lips, and chain earrings completed the uber-glam vibe.
Samira Wiley takes back the color red
When her character Poussey was killed off in "Orange is the New Black," actor Samira Wiley signed on for a different color uniform — the red robes of "The Handmaid's Tale." Portraying Moira on the series never included any high-fashion moments, but the star did take away the fact that she looked fabulous in scarlet. For the Hollywood premiere of the show's sixth and final season, she chose a form-fitting gown with a structured top and a crinkled texture. Rings and earrings were her only jewelry, and her hair was cropped short on both sides, giving her glamorous look an edgy finish.
Madeine Brewer is sleek with a slit
The character Janine left a lasting impression on fans of "The Handmaid's Tale" in the very first episode when she had her eye cut out as a form of punishment. From that point on, her portrayer Madeline Brewer was rarely seen on the Hulu show without an eye patch. Although Janine added revealing clothing to her appearance when she became a Jezebel, her style was far from glam, and far from Brewer's own fashion sense. At an awards event, the "You" star donned a sleek, cherry-red gown sparkling with sequins, a high collar, a high slit, and a bare back.