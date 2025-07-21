The Handmaid's Tale Cast Looks Stunning In Full Glam

After six seasons on Hulu, "The Handmaid's Tale" came to an explosive ending (literally), with the finale dropping on May 27, 2025. When the last episode hit streaming airwaves, it left audiences with a pathway of hope for the next generation of red-robed women. (The sequel to the series, "The Testaments," was already in production by April 2025.)

The show premiered in April 2017 and immediately won not only a huge fan base, but a Hollywood one as well. "The Handmaid's Tale" received numerous accolades and was nominated for over 75 Emmy Awards (they won more than a dozen). While the costumes were striking, the female stars of the show were regularly filmed without makeup, and their wardrobe was considerably less fashionable than "Big Little Lies," which debuted a few months prior.

Despite audiences getting used to seeing the show's stars in a mascara-free zone, the cast of "The Handmaid's Tale" is no stranger to dressing up outside of the Gilead set. In fact, when the women lost their bonnets and found a red carpet event, they pulled out all the stops with their gowns, makeup, and mane moves.