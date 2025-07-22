Brett Baier's Teen Son Puts Dad's True Height On Blast

He's a big deal at Fox News, but in his own house, he's considered on the smaller side. Bret Baier joined the news network back in 1998 as a reporter, then worked his way up the anchor ladder. He's since become the host of his own show, "Special Report with Bret Baier," and serves as Fox News' chief political anchor. You'll see him covering all things elections and the White House (and you'll probably wonder whether or not he's had plastic surgery).

Away from the news desk, he's a family guy. Baier married his wife Amy in 2004, and kids soon followed. She gave birth to their first child in 2007, a son named Paul. In 2010, a second son, Daniel, joined the clan. And by 2025, Baier was the shortest guy in the living room.

It's hard to see just how tall the anchorman is when he's sitting behind a desk, but he's shared that he stands at 5'11". While that isn't particularly short, it's no match for the heights his two sons have reached. Even though both are still in their teens, they eclipse their dad by several inches.