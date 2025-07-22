Brett Baier's Teen Son Puts Dad's True Height On Blast
He's a big deal at Fox News, but in his own house, he's considered on the smaller side. Bret Baier joined the news network back in 1998 as a reporter, then worked his way up the anchor ladder. He's since become the host of his own show, "Special Report with Bret Baier," and serves as Fox News' chief political anchor. You'll see him covering all things elections and the White House (and you'll probably wonder whether or not he's had plastic surgery).
Away from the news desk, he's a family guy. Baier married his wife Amy in 2004, and kids soon followed. She gave birth to their first child in 2007, a son named Paul. In 2010, a second son, Daniel, joined the clan. And by 2025, Baier was the shortest guy in the living room.
It's hard to see just how tall the anchorman is when he's sitting behind a desk, but he's shared that he stands at 5'11". While that isn't particularly short, it's no match for the heights his two sons have reached. Even though both are still in their teens, they eclipse their dad by several inches.
The littlest guy in the picture
We've seen Amy Baier tower over her husband Bret Baier on the red carpet, thanks to her penchant for wearing heels. But lately there have been more and more photos of Baier with his offspring standing taller than their dad, too — without a stiletto in sight. Son Paul (above, right) turned 18 in June 2025, and Daniel 15 just a week later in July, and they've both got inches on their father.
Despite being born with a heart condition (just one of the tragic details of Baier's life), by the time Paul was 13 years old, he had already reached his father's height. He kept going, and just a year later, he loomed several inches over Baier's head. And he's not even the tallest son. Daniel, too, matched his dad's stature by age 13, then quickly surpassed him, as well as his older brother.
When the whole family stopped to strike a pose during the Formula 1 race in Miami in May 2025, Daniel and Paul bookended their parents, making Baier and his wife appear almost pocket-sized. Which leads us to a very curious question: Is Bret Baier really 5'11", or did he add a few imaginary vanity inches at some point?